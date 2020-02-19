How to use iCloud on non- Apple devices?

You can now access iCloud on any browser and retrieve your information without any hassle.

The word Apple was long considered to be synonymous with cutting edge technology and revolution. The iPhone changed mobile phones forever and laid the foundation for today’s smartphones, the MacBook revolutionized notebook computers and iCloud changed the way we store data.

When it was launched in 2011, Icloudwas technology that was unheard of. All of your information could now be saved on a remote location for future recalling. It is still today one of the most used cloud service platforms with over 850 million users. Using iCloud, you can store your photos, contacts files and much more on a cloud( a remote server) and retrieve later on any apple device! But it has a flaw.

All your data can be retrieved on an Apple product only and so if you shift to another OS or ecosystem, retrieving your data could be a challenge but it’s not impossible. Follow these steps to access your iCloud data on any device.

Step 1:

Launch your browser and go to iCloud.com

Step 2:

Type in your iCloud email id and password and hit log in

Step 3:

You will now be welcomed to the desktop version of iCloud. Here you can download your contacts, your photos on iCloud, your files and everything else synced to your iCloud.

You can also use this method to ring and find your lost device by using ‘find iPhone’