  • 08:05 Feb 19, 2020

Advertisement

How to use iCloud on non- Apple devices?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : February 19, 2020 7:00 am

Latest News

You can now access iCloud on any browser and retrieve your information without any hassle.
Advertisement

The word Apple was long considered to be synonymous with cutting edge technology and revolution. The iPhone changed mobile phones forever and laid the foundation for today’s smartphones, the MacBook revolutionized notebook computers and iCloud changed the way we store data.

 

When it was launched in 2011, Icloudwas technology that was unheard of. All of your information could now be saved on a remote location for future recalling. It is still today one of the most used cloud service platforms with over 850 million users. Using iCloud, you can store your photos, contacts files and much more on a cloud( a remote server) and retrieve later on any apple device! But it has a flaw.

Advertisement

 

All your data can be retrieved on an Apple product only and so if you shift to another OS or ecosystem, retrieving your data could be a challenge but it’s not impossible. Follow these steps to access your iCloud data on any device.

 

Step 1:

Launch your browser and go to iCloud.com

 

Step 2:

Type in your iCloud email id and password and hit log in

 

Step 3:

You will now be welcomed to the desktop version of iCloud. Here you can download your contacts, your photos on iCloud, your files and everything else synced to your iCloud.

 

 

 

You can also use this method to ring and find your lost device by using ‘find iPhone’

Apple Homepod announced in India for Rs 19,900

Apple iPad Pro leaked renders reveal iPhone 11 Pro-like triple rear cameras

Apple introduces 16-inch MacBook Pro in India, price starts at Rs 1,99,900

Apple AirPods Pro go on sale in India for Rs 24,990

Apple TV+ now available in India, should Netflix and Amazon worry?

2020 iPhones to equip 5nm Apple chip, Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Google Chrome adds protection against insecure downloads

April Fools’ Day 2018: The Best pranks from the Tech world and beyond

Paytm asks for root access, then drops it fast

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies