Realme 8 series Launching Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Realme 8 series will go on sale on Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Advertisement

Realme 8 series with Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones will be launching in India today. The phones will go on sale on Flipkart and the Realme India website. The first sale will be held on March 25.

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited Realme 8 series.

Advertisement

The Realme 8 series is scheduled today at 7:30 pm IST. It will be livestreamed through Realme official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the Realme 8 series launch in India.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Expected Pricing

The Realme 8 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 while the Realme 8 Pro might be priced at around Rs 25,000.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro rumoured specifications

Realme 8 series is confirmed to come with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The series is also confirmed to have Super AMOLED displays and fast charging support.

Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The other sensors are likely to be an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel shooters.

Realme 8 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Realme 8 Pro is said to come in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It will be available in Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, and Illuminating Yellow colour variants.

Realme 8 is said to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Realme 8 will come in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It will be coming in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.

The device will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Realme 8 will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. Realme 8 is said to come in 4GB/6GB RAM options along with 64GB/128GB internal storage.