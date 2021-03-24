Advertisement

Realme 8 series Launching Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 11:18 am

Realme 8 series will go on sale on Flipkart and the Realme India website.
Realme 8 series with Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones will be launching in India today. The phones will go on sale on Flipkart and the Realme India website. The first sale will be held on March 25. 

 

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited Realme 8 series.

The Realme 8 series is scheduled today at 7:30 pm IST. It will be livestreamed through Realme official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the Realme 8 series launch in India.

 

 

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Expected Pricing

 

The Realme 8 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 while the Realme 8 Pro might be priced at around Rs 25,000.

 

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro rumoured specifications

 

Realme 8 series is confirmed to come with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The series is also confirmed to have Super AMOLED displays and fast charging support.

 

Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The other sensors are likely to be an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel shooters.

 

Realme 8 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Realme 8 Pro is said to come in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It will be available in Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, and Illuminating Yellow colour variants.

 

Realme 8 is said to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Realme 8 will come in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It will be coming in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.

 

The device will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Realme 8 will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds.

 

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. Realme 8 is said to come in 4GB/6GB RAM options along with 64GB/128GB internal storage.

 

Realme 8 series rear panel teased, tipped to launch in India on March 24

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro set to launch in India on March 24

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre Order starts in India from today: How to Pre-book

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant teased, specs leaked

Realme 8 series confirmed to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Latest News from Realme

