Realme 7i, 55-inch Smart TV, Buds Pro, smart Camera Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro launching today

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro will also launch on October 7 in India. The Realme Buds Air Pro will come in true wireless (TWS) format, while the Buds Wireless Pro will have a neckband design. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be sold on Amazon while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will feature 13.6mm drivers, which is 21% larger than the previous generation. It will feature Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support. For battery, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 16 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with fast charging that offers 100 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of charging. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with devices. The earphones will also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which claims to block outside noise up to 32dB.

Realme Buds Air Pro, on the other hand, will come with Active Noise cancellation feature and has 94ms super low-latency audio experience. They will also come with IPX4 water resistance certification. No other details have been revealed yet.