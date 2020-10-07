Advertisement

Realme 7i, 55-inch Smart TV, Buds Pro, smart Camera Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 1:06 pm

Realme is all set to launch its products in its ‘AIoT’, smartphone TV and more today.
Realme will be launching Realme 7i, Realme 55-inch Smart SLED 4K TV, Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 100W Soundbar and Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2 today at in an online event 


13:06 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme Selfie Tripod

The realme selfie tripod has Bluetooth 5.1 and has a detachable remote button so you can click selfies by detaching the button from the slefie stick.

13:05 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

The N1 Electric Toothbrush

The N1 Electric Toothbrush is IPX7 water resistant, has type-c fast charging support and 3 brissles

13:04 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme Smart Plug

The realme smart plug has wifi support and can be controlled with Google Assistant and Alexa. It has a safety shutter for safety. 

13:02 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme launches SmartCam 360

The new realme smartcam 360 has an in-buikt gimble and supports 1080p FHD recording. It has AI motion detection support, real-time alerts and a night mode. It supports upto 128GB micro-sd card.

 

12:57 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme reveal Buds Wireless Pro with ANC

The new Buds Wireless Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation and are powered by S1 chip by realme. They have dual-mic ANC with up to 35dB same as the Buds Air Pro. They have 13.6mm bass boost drivers amd support LDAC and Bluetooth 5.0 with 990kbps audio transmission. They also have 119ms latency Gaming Mode and have upto 22 hours of playback time and 16 hours of playback time with ANC turned ON. 

 

12:53 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

The Buds Air Pro have BT 5.0, Gaming Mode, and 25 hours of Playback Time

The new buds air pro have Bluetooth 5.0, a 10mm driver, and also come with gaming mode that will reduce the latency upto 94ms. The buds air pro have total playback time of upto 25 hours. The Buds Air Pro also support Google Fast Pair so they connect to your smartphone whenever you take them out the case.

12:49 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

The new Buds Air Pro by Realme

The new Buds Air Pro by Realme come with Active noise Cancellation. The earbuds have a round charging case. The earbuds are powered by the S1 chip by Realme. 

12:42 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

The SLED TV comes with a MediaTek processor

The new SLED TV is powered by a MediaTek Processor with 16GB of Memory

 

12:38 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme launches TV with SLED Display

Realme launches the first SLED TV in India with just a 9.5mm thin bezel and a new metal stand.

12:36 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

More than 50 iOT products upcoming

More than 50+ iOT products are planned by Realme to launch in 2020.

12:34 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme 7 Sold 1,00,000+ units in 9 minutes

RealMe sold more than 1,00,000 units of RealMe 7 in under 9 minutes which is a new record on Flipkart after the lockdown 

12:30 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

The event has begun

Realme has started the event with the introduction of the new products! Here are the Buds Air Pro! 

11:39 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme Watch S Pro launching today

Realme Watch S Pro will come with a round dial and an AMOLED display. It is likely to come with a 1.39-inches AMOLED touch panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is said to pack a battery with a capacity of 420mAh. It should be able to track steps, distance, calories, and real-time heart rate. As of now, there is no additional information available on the Realme Watch S Pro.

11:38 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2 launching today

Realme launched the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 in May this year in India. Now the company will launch Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2. The new power bank is teased to come in yellow and black colour options. It will have two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Just like Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, 20000mAh Power Bank 2 is also expected to support 18W two-way fast charging.

Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2




11:37 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme 100W Soundbar launching today

The company has also teased the launch of the Realme 100W Soundbar. It will come with four speakers and a subwoofer. We will come to know the features and pricing of this five-speaker audio system tomorrow.

 

Realme 100W Soundbar

 

11:36 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching today

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming toothbrush will be known as Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.  As per the teaser poster, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will come in two colours – Blue and White. It will feature a power button and LEDs (for battery level indication) on the stem. The electric toothbrush will come with a sonic motor 20,000 times/minute rotation.  It is teased to come with anti-bacterial bristles as well.

 

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

11:34 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme Smart Cam 360° launching today

Realme has confirmed to launch its first home security camera in India on October 7. Realme Smart Cam 360° is said to support 1080p full-HD video recording with features like wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality. The smart camera wil have a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision.

 

Realme Smart Cam 360

 

The Realme Smart Cam 360 will also come with microSD expansion up to 128GB. Realme has four global data centres to store the recorded content that can only be accessed by Realme app. AES/TLS 1.2 encryption algorithm is used for both storing and transmission of data. It is said to feature an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled in the night. The camera has features like AI motion detection, real-time alert, and two-way voice talk enabling remote calls. It also has a physical cover for privacy.

11:33 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro launching today

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro will also launch on October 7 in India. The Realme Buds Air Pro will come in true wireless (TWS) format, while the Buds Wireless Pro will have a neckband design. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be sold on Amazon while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart.

 

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will feature 13.6mm drivers, which is 21% larger than the previous generation. It will feature Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support. For battery, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 16 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with fast charging that offers 100 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of charging. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.

 

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with devices. The earphones will also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which claims to block outside noise up to 32dB.

 

Realme Buds Air Pro, on the other hand, will come with Active Noise cancellation feature and has 94ms super low-latency audio experience. They will also come with IPX4 water resistance certification. No other details have been revealed yet.

11:32 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K launching today

Realme will launch Realme 55-inch Smart TV SLED 4K in India on October 7. The TV will be available on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale. It will be the world's first SLED 4K smart TV and will offer high colour accuracy along with better eye care. Realme Smart TV will have 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The company claims that the NTSC value of SLED is much better than standard LEDs and even some QLEDs, allowing the TV to deliver more colours.

 

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K

 

Realme SLED 4K Smart TV uses RGB backlighting Technology where the RGB light (Red, Green, and Blue) is used for creating the White light. While most LED TVs including QLED use a blue backlight which is then turned to white, Realme SLED uses RGB for the initial stage, hence reducing the harmful effects of blue light and providing higher colour purity.

 

11:31 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme 7i launching today

Realme 7i smartphone will be launched tomorrow in India. Alongside, Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather special edition will also be launched at the event. Realme 7i was launched in Indonesia for 31,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 15,885 approx.) for its sole 8GB+128GB model. In India, Realme 7i might come in two storage variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage.

 

Realme 7i

 

Realme 7i runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging


On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.1 aperture for selfies and video calling.

11:30 (IST)

7 Oct 2020

Realme event: How to watch live?

Realme is all set to launch its products in its ‘AIoT’ launch event today at 12.30 PM in India. The company is calling a "Leap to Next Gen" event and it will not only be announcing the smartphone but a range of IoT products as well in India tomorrow. Realme will live stream the event on its social media channels and YouTube. 

 Realme will be launching Realme 7i, Realme 55-inch Smart SLED 4K TV, Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 100W Soundbar and Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2 today.

