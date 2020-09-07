Advertisement

Poco X3 set to be launched today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 10:59 am

Latest News

Poco X3 will be world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor.
Advertisement

Poco will be launching Poco X3 smartphone globally today. The online launch event will be held at 5 PM IST and one can watch the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. Poco X3 will be the direct successor of Poco X2 that was launched in India in February this year.

Poco is advertising the phone as Poco X3 NFC. For the pricing, Poco X3 NFC Standard Version is said to be priced at PHP 10,990 (approx. Rs 16,650) and Poco X3 NFC Premium Version will reportedly cost PHP 12,990 (approx. Rs 19,670).

Poco X3 will be world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and it might also come with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

The Poco X3 NFC will be loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. It will come equipped with NFC for contactless payment and it will also feature an infrared sensor. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. In terms of cameras, the phone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone will come with one speaker and it will feature 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco X3 leaks: Tipped to have a 120Hz display

Poco exec teases four possible designs for Poco X3

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Poco X3 NFC alleged price, specifications and more surfaced online

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno Spark Go 2020 to go on sale today at 12 PM

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications Leaked

Here's What the OnePlus 8T might Bring to the Table

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies