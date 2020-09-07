Poco X3 set to be launched today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Poco X3 will be world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor.

Poco will be launching Poco X3 smartphone globally today. The online launch event will be held at 5 PM IST and one can watch the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. Poco X3 will be the direct successor of Poco X2 that was launched in India in February this year.



Poco is advertising the phone as Poco X3 NFC. For the pricing, Poco X3 NFC Standard Version is said to be priced at PHP 10,990 (approx. Rs 16,650) and Poco X3 NFC Premium Version will reportedly cost PHP 12,990 (approx. Rs 19,670).



Poco X3 will be world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and it might also come with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.



The Poco X3 NFC will be loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. It will come equipped with NFC for contactless payment and it will also feature an infrared sensor. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. In terms of cameras, the phone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone will come with one speaker and it will feature 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



