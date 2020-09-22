Advertisement

Poco X3 Launching today: How to watch and what to expect?

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : September 22, 2020 10:03 am

The launch will be held online and is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST. The launch will be broadcasted on Poco’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.
Poco is all set to launch its next mid-range device Poco X3 on today. The phone has already been launched in the European markets as Poco X3 NFC and the specifications of the Indian unit are expected to be no different.

 

Considering the Poco X2 came under the Rs 20,000 price bracket, it is likely that the Poco X3 will be priced under Rs 20,000 but will be slightly higher than the X2.

 

Poco X3 NFC boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display which looks very identical to the X2’s screen. The phone features a 120Hz display that comes with a DynamicSwitch feature that allows the phone to save power by switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz, automatically depending on the type of apps users use, which in turn increases the battery life.

 

The Poco X3 comes with the latest mid-range processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone also comes with a bigger 5160mAh cell compared 4500mAh found on the Poco X2.

 

Coming to the cameras, the phone will sport a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens with 119 degrees FOV, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 20-megapixel selfie shooter embedded inside the punch hole. Like the Poco X2, the Poco X3 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

 

The phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port from the predecessor.

 

