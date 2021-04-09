How to Watch IPL 2021 on Mobile for free?

Let us see how you can live stream the cricket matches on mobiles for free with other details.

Indian Premier League 2021 or IPL 2021 is starting today at 7.30pm in India. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to hold the IPL 2021 matches behind closed doors and there won’t be any spectator at the stadium this time. You can watch the IPL matches live on mobile as well as other devices like television or laptop.

This is the fourteenth season of the cricket league which will bring a total of eight teams fighting out for the title. The matches will be played at six different venues across India starting today. The opening match will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the current champions Mumbai Indians.

According to the official IPL 2021 schedule, 11 doubleheaders will be played, with six teams playing three afternoon matches and two teams playing two afternoon matches. The afternoon matches will start at 3:30pm IST, while the evening matches will begin at 7:30pm IST.

Let us see how you can live stream the cricket matches on mobiles for free with other details:

In India, the IPL 2021 will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar while globally, YuppTV has acquired the digital streaming rights for IPL for people around the globe in Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Continental Europe, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia (except Malaysia, Singapore).

If you have the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you will be able to view the IPL matches live on your smartphones. And if you dont have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can opt for Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership priced at Rs 399 per year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership which costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year.

Even if you do not want to buy any Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans to access to IPL 2021 matches, there are telecom operators like Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), and Jio offering various prepaid recharge plans which come with an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP service. So this means that the users don't have to pay extra for the subscription to watch IPL on Hotstar.

How Reliance Jio Subscribers can enjoy the LIVE Streaming of IPL 2021?

Reliance Jio prepaid plans start at Rs 401 go up to Rs 2,599, all offering a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Reliance Jio postpaid plus plans also ome with free access to Disney+ Hotstar membership to give access to users for IPL 2021 matches.

Jio Rs 401 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited calls, 3GB of data per day, and 100 free SMSes daily. Jio has announced that users will get an extra 6GB of data with this plan.

Rs 598 plan comes with 56 days of validity and oferring unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and 2GB of data per day.

Rs 777 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 1.5 of data per day, 100 SMSes per day along with unlimited calls. Users also get an extra data bandwidth of 5GB with this plan.

The annual Rs 2,599 recharge plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB of data per day, 100 SMSes per day along with unlimited calls. Users also get 10GB of additional data.

How Vi Subscribers can enjoy the LIVE Streaming of IPL 2021?

Rs 401 recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited calls, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription, 100GB of 4G data and 16GB additional data. The daily consumption limit is capped at 3GB.

Rs 601 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days and offers a total of 200GB 4GB data with daily consumption limit capped at 3GB. Additionally, the plan offers 32GB data and Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription.

Rs 501 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days and offers 75GB of 4GB data and Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription.

Rs 801 prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity and offers 300GB 4G data with an additional 48GB data and Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription. The daily consumption limit is capped at 3GB.

How Airtel Subscribers can enjoy the LIVE Streaming of IPL 2021?

Airtel Rs 401 Recharge Plan comes with 28 days of validity and offers Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription and 3GB data/ day.

Airtel Rs 448 Recharge Plan comes with 28 days of validity and offers Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription, 3GB data/ day, Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs 599 Recharge Plan comes with 56 days of validity and offers Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription, 2GB data/ day, Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs 2,698 Recharge Plan comes with 365 days of validity and offers Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription, 2GB data/ day, Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.