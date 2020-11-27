How to watch India Australia Cricket series on Mobile?

India Australia Cricket series has begun starting from today and here are the ways through which you can live stream the series on your mobile.

Advertisement

The Indian cricket team has begun its first international campaign after a nine-month-long with a One Day International (ODI) series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting today (November 27).



Team India has kickstarted its two-month-long tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series. It will be followed by a three-match T20 series. The IND vs AUS ODI series is a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. As far the India vs Australia Test series, known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is concerned it will begin from December 17 at Adelaide Oval Ground. The first Test match between India and Australia will be a Day/Night game



So, how can you watch India vs Australia ODIs, T20Is and Test matches? The official broadcasters for India vs Australia series in India is Sony Sports Network (SPN) and they will telecast the matches on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. In India, national sports broadcaster, DD Sports will also live telecast India vs Australia ODIs and T20Is for free. DD National will also broadcast the IND vs AUS series live starting November 27. In case you want to watch India vs Australia series on your mobile don't worry, you have options over their as well.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS ODI on SonyLIV

To watch the live stream of IND vs AUS ODI you can download the SonyLIV app as the matches are exclusively streamed on the app. To stream on SonyLIV, you will have to pay for the subscription, otherwise you will get a free preview of 15 minutes after which the app will tell you to subscribe.

There are 3 subscription plans available, all of which will give you access to the live stream of the matches. You can shell out Rs 299 for a month's subscription, Rs 699 for 6 months of subscription and Rs 999 for 12 months of subscription.

IND vs AUS ODI on Airtel & Jio

There's a benefit for Jio and Airtel users as well because they can watch the live stream of the match on JioTV app and Airtel XStream app.

The cheapest plan from Jio which will give you access to JioTV for 28 days costs Rs 149 after subscribing to which you can enjoy watching live cricket on the JioTV app. If you want a longer validity, the Rs 399 plan will give you 56 days while the Rs 555 plan will provide 84 days of validity along with JioTV.

Talking about Airtel customers, the cheapest plan available costs Rs 249 which will give you access to Airtel XStream Premium subscription along with 1.5GB data per day with the help of which you can access Sony channels live. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

For a longer validity period, you can subscribe to the Rs 449 plan that gives you 2GB of data per day for 56 days along with Airtel Xstream Premium. The Rs 598 plan gives you even a longer period with 84 days of validity along with 1.5GB of data per day and Xstream subscription.