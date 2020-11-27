Advertisement

How to watch India Australia Cricket series on Mobile?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 27, 2020 1:52 pm

Latest News

India Australia Cricket series has begun starting from today and here are the ways through which you can live stream the series on your mobile.
Advertisement

The Indian cricket team has begun its first international campaign after a nine-month-long with a One Day International (ODI) series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting today (November 27).


Team India has kickstarted its two-month-long tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series. It will be followed by a three-match T20 series. The IND vs AUS ODI series is a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. As far the India vs Australia Test series, known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is concerned it will begin from December 17 at Adelaide Oval Ground. The first Test match between India and Australia will be a Day/Night game


So, how can you watch India vs Australia ODIs, T20Is and Test matches? The official broadcasters for India vs Australia series in India is Sony Sports Network (SPN) and they will telecast the matches on  Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. In India, national sports broadcaster, DD Sports will also live telecast India vs Australia ODIs and T20Is for free. DD National will also broadcast the IND vs AUS series live starting November 27. In case you want to watch India vs Australia series on your mobile don't worry, you have options over their as well.

Advertisement

 

IND vs AUS ODI on SonyLIV

 

To watch the live stream of  IND vs AUS ODI you can download the SonyLIV app as the matches are exclusively streamed on the app. To stream on SonyLIV, you will have to pay for the subscription, otherwise you will get a free preview of 15 minutes after which the app will tell you to subscribe. 

 

There are 3 subscription plans available, all of which will give you access to the live stream of the matches. You can shell out Rs 299 for a month's subscription, Rs 699 for 6 months of subscription and Rs 999 for 12 months of subscription. 

 

IND vs AUS ODI on Airtel & Jio 

 

There's a benefit for Jio and Airtel users as well because they can watch the live stream of the match on JioTV app and Airtel XStream app. 

 

The cheapest plan from Jio which will give you access to JioTV for 28 days costs Rs 149 after subscribing to which you can enjoy watching live cricket on the JioTV app. If you want a longer validity, the Rs 399 plan will give you 56 days while the Rs 555 plan will provide 84 days of validity along with JioTV. 

 

Talking about Airtel customers, the cheapest plan available costs Rs 249 which will give you access to Airtel XStream Premium subscription along with 1.5GB data per day with the help of which you can access Sony channels live. The plan has a validity of 28 days. 

 

For a longer validity period, you can subscribe to the Rs 449 plan that gives you 2GB of data per day for 56 days along with Airtel Xstream Premium. The Rs 598 plan gives you even a longer period with 84 days of validity along with 1.5GB of data per day and Xstream subscription. 

Airtel Wynk Music announces Online Navratri Night Concerts with Top Indian Musical Artists

Airtel DTH launches education channel with Aakash Educational services for JEE and NEET aspirants

Best 2GB Data Per Day Plans: Jio Vs. Airtel Vs. Vodafone Idea

Airtel partners with Google Cloud to offer G Guite to businesses in India

Airtel launches mEducation service

Airtel introduces 3G data share plan for Rs 1,000

Latest News from Bharti Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio Sony Airtel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon fined for Rs 25,000 for not displaying country of Origin

Disney launches ShopDisney in India, its own online store

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies