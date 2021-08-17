How to use WhatsApp Payments Background

WhatsApp, today introduced Payments background in its app, for India. This effort from WhatsApp is to enhance the payments experience for the Indian users. The new feature is live for both Android and iPhone users in the country. The idea behind the feature is to add an element of expression while someone makes a payment to the other person.

With WhatsApp Payments Background, users can add a background of their choice from a list of 7 backgrounds. WhatsApp might add more payments backgrounds in the future. With this feature, users can add a personal touch to the payment they are sending.

There’s a Rakshabandhan-themed payment background as well which people can use while sending gift amounts to their sisters this Sunday, 22nd August. Other backgrounds include those based on holidays, birthdays, and for travel. Here’s how you can use the feature:

Step 1

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person to whom you want to send the money

Step 2

Click on the ‘Attachments’ button and go to ‘Payments’ section

Step 3

Once the screen is opened, click on the ‘Star’ button present on the right side of the payment card

Step 4

Now choose a background of your choice, enter the amount and send the money

This is how you can use WhatsApp’s latest Payments Background feature. “With Payments Backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable our users to express themselves if they wish, through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun,” said Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments.

WhatsApp payments was first introduced in November last year after months of testing. The platform, however, hasn’t been able to gain much of a momentum. It is still amongst the lesser used UPI services in India for transferring payments.