How to update your Samsung Galaxy Buds?

Samsung Galaxy Buds are some of the best offerings for those who are using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, as these earbuds are paired well with the brand’s own devices, thanks to better software integration. Even those who do not have a Samsung device do buy and use these buds and Samsung is constantly improving them through OTA updates. But how do you install that update on your Samsung Galaxy Buds? Here’s a guide for that.

Galaxy TWS earbuds require the user to install the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store so users can take advantage of all the features and also install any available updates. Do keep in mind that the app isn’t available on iOS so if your buds are paired with an Apple iPhone or iPad, you won’t be able to update the Samsung Galaxy buds. Coming back to Galaxy Wearable, once you have installed the app, follow the steps below:

Step 1 Open the Galaxy Wearable app and connect your earbuds to the phone. Step 2 Once you are on the Galaxy Buds screen, tap on Earbuds settings. Step 3 Now, scroll down to the bottom and tap on 'Earbuds software update'. Step 4 Now click on 'Download and Install'. You can also change the 'Auto update' settings here. Step 5 After you click on the option, it will show you that the app is checking for any available updates. If there's any update available, the app will start downloading it and will install it as well. If there's no update available, it will show you the message saying, 'Your software is up to date'.

So, this was how you can update your Samsung Galaxy earbuds via the Galaxy wearable app. Also, do keep in mind that during the update, the earbuds should be placed inside the case with enough level of charge. Further, the lid of the case should be kept open until the updation process is completed.