How to turn off autoplay previews and autoplay next episode on Netflix?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 4:22 pm

Netflix has revealed that users will have two different autoplay settings, which they can turn on or off.
Netflix has autoplay preview and autoplay next episode feature, which allows to see the trailers and watch next episode without touching a button. However, the same feature has annoyed a lot of users. 

 

Multiple users have complained that they do not want the autoplay feature on Netflix. Sadly, there is no option to stop this feature in the past. However, it seems that the company has finally listened to its user and it has finally included the option to toggle on/off option on Netflix. 

 

The company announced this information on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.” 

 

Netflix has revealed that users will have two different autoplay settings, which they can turn on or off. These include autoplay next episode in a series and autoplay previews while browsing Netflix. To start with, let’s start with the former:

 

How to turn on/off autoplay next episode on Netflix?

 

  1. Open Netflix from a web browser and Sign In by entering the username and password. 

  2. Go to Manage Profile from the menu and then select the profile you want to update. 

  3. Check or uncheck the option that says ‘Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices’.

 

How to turn on/off autoplay previews on Netflix?

 

  1. Open Netflix from a web browser and Sign In by entering the username and password.

  2. Go to Manage Profile from the menu and then select the profile you want to update.

  3. Check or uncheck the option that says ‘Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices’.

 

However, it is important to note that there might be a delay before the setting takes effect. However, if a user want to force an update, one can switch to another profile, then switch back in order to reload the original profile with an updated setting.

