Advertisement

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccination in India?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 3:48 pm

Latest News

The government of India began the CoWIN portal starting today for eligible citizens to get the vaccine for COVID-19.
Advertisement

The government of India began the COVID-19 vaccine registration process on the CoWIN portal begun today, allowing the general public to register for the vaccination drive in the country. Citizens above 60 years and those above 45 with two or more diseases are eligible. 

 

Those who are eligible are required to register on the CoWIN portal to get the vaccination at a nearby registered centre.  

 

The registration is available on both the Aarogya Setu app as well as the CoWIN online portal. The portal was supposed to open registrations starting today at 9a.m but even faced outage and showed a message stating "Something went wrong. Please try again". However, the process should be working now and you can follow the process below to register yourself for the vaccine. 

 

Advertisement

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine online?

 

After you enter your number and get the OTP, the digital self-registration module will then allow users to register for the vaccine by providing their government ID details, such as passport, Aadhaar card, driving license, etc. 

 

After you enter the details, the registration for the vaccination will be completed. Now, the users will get the choice to register additional three members, select the most nearby vaccination centre, and schedule vaccination date as per slot availability. 

 

One can also reschedule their appointment and download the confirmation as a digital receipt. The registered user will also get a confirmation via SMS and once you get the first dose of the vaccine, the appointment for the second dose of vaccine will automatically be scheduled after 28 days.

 

Process for registration of Aarogya Setu app: 

 

  1. Once you open the Aarogya Setu app, click on CoWIN tab on the home screen 

  2. Now, select Vaccination Registration, enter your phone Number

  3. Now, enter the OTP which you will get

  4. Next, click on Verify 

  5. Now, you will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

  6. Now, one will need to add their Photo ID proof, ID number, and other details. Users can submit their Aadhar Card, Election Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, or Pension document as photo ID proof.

  7. They need to then choose a nearby vaccination centre from the list and select a date based on the slot available. Users who have co-morbidity will need to carry a medical certificate when they go to take the vaccine.

 

Process for registration of CoWIN portal

 

  1. Eligible participants can register by going to www.cowin.gov.in

  2. Now you will have to get the OTP by adding in your phone number 

  3. Once you enter the OTP and click on Verify button, the Registration of Vaccination page will appear. 

  4. Now you will have to add the same details as mentioned in the process above with Aarogya Setu app. 

 

Notingly, the CoWIN app is only for the administrators and the regular citizens will have to register by using either of the above mentioned processes. 

 

Government centres will offer the vaccination for free while the registered private clinics will charge a fee of Rs 250. 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, 600+ hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals that come under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes have been roped in to carry out this mass vaccination drive.

 

Who is eligible for the vaccination? 

 

The citizens that are aged or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible for registration. In addition to this, all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 years to 59 years as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register if they have a specified comorbidity. 

 

The government has specified 20 comorbidities including HIV, severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years, diabetes, hypertension, heart-related issues, and more. 

Clubhouse admits it 'temporarily' keeps recordings of conversations happening in-app

Elon Musk-backed Starlink broadband begins pre-orders in India, to arrive by 2022

Samsung Galaxy A52 detailed camera specs leaked

Airtel Xstream app partners with DIVO Movies to offer exclusive Tamil OTT content

Expected Mi 11 Pro appears on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Samsung Galaxy E02 support pages go live, launch seems imminent in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Coronavirus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Average mobile internet speeds dropped in India in January 2021: Report

Update policies of various smartphone brands

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies