How to register for the COVID-19 vaccination in India?

The government of India began the CoWIN portal starting today for eligible citizens to get the vaccine for COVID-19.

The government of India began the COVID-19 vaccine registration process on the CoWIN portal begun today, allowing the general public to register for the vaccination drive in the country. Citizens above 60 years and those above 45 with two or more diseases are eligible.

Those who are eligible are required to register on the CoWIN portal to get the vaccination at a nearby registered centre.

The registration is available on both the Aarogya Setu app as well as the CoWIN online portal. The portal was supposed to open registrations starting today at 9a.m but even faced outage and showed a message stating "Something went wrong. Please try again". However, the process should be working now and you can follow the process below to register yourself for the vaccine.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine online?

After you enter your number and get the OTP, the digital self-registration module will then allow users to register for the vaccine by providing their government ID details, such as passport, Aadhaar card, driving license, etc.

After you enter the details, the registration for the vaccination will be completed. Now, the users will get the choice to register additional three members, select the most nearby vaccination centre, and schedule vaccination date as per slot availability.

One can also reschedule their appointment and download the confirmation as a digital receipt. The registered user will also get a confirmation via SMS and once you get the first dose of the vaccine, the appointment for the second dose of vaccine will automatically be scheduled after 28 days.

Process for registration of Aarogya Setu app:

Once you open the Aarogya Setu app, click on CoWIN tab on the home screen Now, select Vaccination Registration, enter your phone Number Now, enter the OTP which you will get Next, click on Verify Now, you will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page Now, one will need to add their Photo ID proof, ID number, and other details. Users can submit their Aadhar Card, Election Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, or Pension document as photo ID proof. They need to then choose a nearby vaccination centre from the list and select a date based on the slot available. Users who have co-morbidity will need to carry a medical certificate when they go to take the vaccine.

Process for registration of CoWIN portal

Eligible participants can register by going to www.cowin.gov.in Now you will have to get the OTP by adding in your phone number Once you enter the OTP and click on Verify button, the Registration of Vaccination page will appear. Now you will have to add the same details as mentioned in the process above with Aarogya Setu app.

Notingly, the CoWIN app is only for the administrators and the regular citizens will have to register by using either of the above mentioned processes.

Government centres will offer the vaccination for free while the registered private clinics will charge a fee of Rs 250. 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, 600+ hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals that come under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes have been roped in to carry out this mass vaccination drive.

Who is eligible for the vaccination?

The citizens that are aged or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible for registration. In addition to this, all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 years to 59 years as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register if they have a specified comorbidity.

The government has specified 20 comorbidities including HIV, severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years, diabetes, hypertension, heart-related issues, and more.