How To Pin A Message In WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new ability to PIN a message in a WhatsApp chat. With pinned messages, you can easily highlight important messages in group or individual chats. This helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily. All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted. The feature has already started rolling out to users. So if you have got the feature, here’s how you can use it.

Step 1 To ‘Pin’ a message in a WhatsApp chat, you’ll first have to long press on the message you want to pin. Step 2 Next, tap on ‘Pin’ from the context menu (three dots at top-right). Step 3 Now, a banner will appear asking you to select the duration of the pinned message. The options include 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. WhatsApp says that 7 Days is the default choice.

So this was how simple it is to Pin a message in WhatsApp Chat. WhatsApp further notes that in a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message. As mentioned before, the feature really comes in handy when you quickly need to get to a particularly important message in a chat.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently also rolled out the ability to send view-once voice messages. Voice messages as View Once on WhatsApp provide an extra layer of security in voice-based chat. Like View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are marked with the “one-time” icon and are limited to a single playback. Further, we also have a guide live on how you can send such voice messages.