  • 10:46 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

How to install PUBG mobile on PC

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : February 18, 2020 10:17 am

Latest News

PUBG mobile has changed the way people game on their phones but it still has some drawbacks. To fix these drawbacks, you can play this game on your PC and we'll show you the steps to do so.
Advertisement

PUBG mobile is now a well-known staple in the gaming world. The most successful battle royale is a mode of entertainment for many. With its launch back in February of 2018, it marked a revolution in mobile competitive gaming. It turned out to be more successful than its PC counterpart and was very well received especially in India where not everyone could afford a gaming computer and buy a game worth INR 1000. PUBG mobile was a great solution for killing time but, it did leave something more to be desired.

 

The controls were not as good as an experience that you would get from a mouse and a keyboard. The graphics although mostly good, would look grainy in smartphones with lower specs. Tencent and PUBG  decided to counter this by letting the audience play the mobile version of PUBG on their PC via an official emulator. This combined the lightness of PUBG mobile and the experience of a keyboard and mouse along with the processing power of a computer to give you pleasurable gaming experience. The installation and set up is very easy thanks to the emulator being directly from the makers. For your reference, here’s how you can install and run PUBG mobile on your pc

Advertisement

 

Step 1:

Go to https://gameloop.fun/en/game/fps/play-pubg-mobile-on-pc and hit download. This will install a small profile which will initiate the emulator

 

Step 2:

Next, Run the downloaded profile from its saved folder. after completion, the Gameloop emulator which will emulate PUBG mobile on your PC will be added.

 

Step 3:

The first page that shows up on the emulator will have all the games that it supports including PUBG mobile. Click on it and hit ‘download’. This will commence the download of the actual game. This may take a few minutes depending on your internet speed.

 

 gameloop

 

Step 4:

Once the game is downloaded, it will be added to “My Games” from where you can launch it by double-clicking on it.

 

Step 5:

The right-hand side has the emulator controls like screenshot and screen recording but you can get rid of it by either hitting the cross located at the right side top corner or by going full screen. The installation is now complete and you can log in into your account like you would on an android phone. You will also be asked to set the resolution which will be implemented after a restart. The controls can also be changed in the settings.

 

With PUBG mobile installed on your PC, you can now enjoy the high graphics of the mobile version along with the convenience of a keyboard and a mouse and this is truly the best of both worlds.

PUBG Mobile introduces ‘Kite Event’, new mini-game and more

PUBG Mobile v0.16.5 update rolls out, brings Domination mode, Royal Pass Season 11 and more

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

PUBG Mobile Spring Party event goes live, chance to get a permanent outfit

PUBG Mobile introduces ‘Kite Event’, new mini-game and more

PUBG Mobile v0.16.5 update rolls out, brings Domination mode, Royal Pass Season 11 and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies