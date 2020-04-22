How to enable screen lock on Netflix?

Watching Netflix while holding your phone can be frustrating because of all the accidental touches that mess up the playback. Netflix has acknowledged this issue and has rolled out a new feature for its Android App.

With the world at a standstill and people around the globe staying in due to the quarantine triggered by the COVID-19, Netflix has surfaced to be a great source of entertainment. Watching Netflix while holding your phone can be frustrating because of all the accidental touches that mess up the playback. Netflix has acknowledged this issue and has rolled out a new feature for its Android App.

This new feature is called “Screen lock” and it disables all on-screen functions such as the fast forward/backwards and the play pause button. This prevents you from touching these buttons while you are consuming content while holding the phone.

How to enable the screen lock on Netflix?

To enable the new screen lock feature, follow the following steps:

Step 1:

On the bottom of the screen, you’ll see the “Screen lock” icon. Tap that.

Step 2:

All the on-screen controls will disappear. The bottom of the screen will indicate that the screen is locked.

Step 3:

To unlock the screen, hit the “Screen lock: icon and then it “Unlock Controls”

It should be noted that Android gestures such as swipe to go back, swipe from the bottom to go home etc, will still continue to function. This is a great tool for watching content while on the move or watching content with kids.