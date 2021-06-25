How to enable desktop posting feature on Instagram?

Here's how you can enable the newly released desktop posting feature on Instagram

Facebook has confirmed on Thursday that Instagram is now adding a desktop posting feature so you can post directly from the desktop. Unfortunately, Instagram users could only post stories from their phone app unless they had found a workaround.

Instagram is slowly rolling out the ability to make desktop posts right from your Mac or PC. However, iPad still isn't getting the same for a reason (via 9to5Mac). "We know that many people access Instagram from their computer," Instagram told CNET in an emailed statement. "To improve that experience, we're now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser".

If you have the feature enabled on your desktop, you can try it out by following the steps below:

Click on the ‘+’ button at the top right corner. From the next screen, select either one or multiple images from the file selector. Or you can also drag and drop the necessary images and videos to the selector, directly from the folders on your PC Once selected, add the necessary filters, stickers and other edits to your photos. Then you can add the necessary captions, location tags and people tags, and finally, post in a similar manner as you would from your phone.

The feature is rolling out in a phased manner, so you might want to wait before you can get hands-on. However, posting from a desktop will make life easier for those who rely on a PC daily for their work and want to make a post from the PC itself.