  • 12:15 Feb 10, 2020

Advertisement

How to enable dark mode on Apple Books?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, the Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : February 10, 2020 10:20 am

Latest News

Tired of straining your eyes while reading in the dark? we are here to guide you on setting up dark mode on your Apple device so that you can read comfortably in the dark!
Advertisement

The Apple iBooks or now know as Books has come a long way since its inception back in 2010. It has over the course of 10 years has gained some useful features. A feature that was demanded by the users for ages was a dark mode. A dark mode would essentially turn the white parts of the screen black so that its easier on the eyes in the dark. Apple in IOS 12 finally came out with this feature but enabling it is a bit tricky and that’s what we are going to help you with. Here’s the step by step instructions of enabling the dark mode on the iPhone, iPad and Mac

 

Mac

On the mac, the app-wide dark mode can be enabled by just simply enabling the system-wide dark mode! You can do this by going to System Preferences > General > and selecting the appearance as ‘Dark’

Advertisement

 dark

 

To enable the dark mode while reading follow the steps below-

 

Select the book that you want to read

 

Select the appearance ‘AA’ icon from the top right of the screen

 

 

Select the ‘black circle’ which is at the extreme right of the drop-down menu

 

 

 

iPad

 On the iPad, app-wide dark mode is automatically enabled as soon as you move into a dimly light environment. There is currently no way of enabling it manually

 

 To enable dark mode while reading, follow these steps-

 

 Select the book that you want to read

 

 Select the appearance ‘AA’ icon from the top right of the screen

 

 

 

Select the ‘black circle’ which is at the extreme right of the drop-down menu.

 

 

iPhone

 

The iPhone just like the iPad goes into dark mode automatically and has no way of being toggle manually. To enable dark mode while reading, just follow these steps-

 

Select the book that you want to read

 

Select the appearance ‘AA’ icon from the top right of the screen

 

Select the ‘black circle’ which is at the extreme right of the drop-down menu

 

Now you can set up dark mode on your Books app and read comfortably in the dark!

 

 

 

 

 

Vodafone brings Rs 499 prepaid plan, revises validity of Rs 555 plan

Amazon pulls out of MWC over coronavirus-related concerns

China battles Coronavirus outbreak with over 100 drones

Honor Band 5i Olive Green, Coral Pink colour options launched in India

Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 chipset to be announced at MWC 2020

Google Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Small Size, Big Sound

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

WhatsApp Pay to roll out in India in a phased manner: Report

How to turn off autoplay previews and autoplay next episode on Netflix?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies