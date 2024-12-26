How to Enable ‘Auto-Delete OTP Messages After 24 Hours’ in Android Phones?

HomeHow ToHow to Enable ‘Auto-Delete OTP Messages After 24 Hours’ in Android Phones?

Google Messages offers a feature allowing users to auto-delete OTP messages after 24 hours and here’s how to enable it.

By Abhishek Malhotra
As we embrace the digital era, payments are becoming easier but they often require an OTP so one could securely authenticate the payment. Over time, these OTPs could stack up in your Messages and it could become difficult for the user to find their important messages amongst the plethora of OTP messages from your bank. To solve this, Google provides users with an option to ‘Auto-delete OTP messages after 24 hours’ as these OTPs become useless once they have been used, eithee to authenticate the payment or to verify its you who is logging into your account. Here’s how you can turn on the feature.

Most devices now ship with Google Messages as their default Messages app, and to turn on the feature, ensure that Google Messages is your default app, as many users prefer other apps like SMS Organiser from Microsoft. While these apps could also have an identical feature, this guide is specifically for those who use Google Messages. To turn on ‘auto-delete OTP messages after 24 hours’, follow the steps below:

Step 1

Open the Google Messages app and tap on the three dots on the top to go to ‘Messages Settings’.

Step 2

Tap on the ‘Message Organisation’ option.

Step 3

Finally, turn on the ‘Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hours’ option.

As you now have it turned on, you won’t have to worry about OTP messages stacking up in your Messages app. After 24 hours the OTP message arrived on your phone, it will be auto deleted from the memory.

Aside from this useful feature, Google Messages has other essential features as well, such as the inclusion of Gemini in Messages so you could chat with Google Gemini assistant through the Messages app.

