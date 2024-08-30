HomeHow ToHow to Download and Use Truecaller on a Wear OS Smartwatch?

How to Download and Use Truecaller on a Wear OS Smartwatch?

Truecaller has announced the launch of its smartwatch app for watches running on Wear OS 3.0 or higher.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Truecaller wear OS smartwatch

Millions use Truecaller on and iOS for spam protection and caller identity, but to make it more widely accessible, the company has now launched its for smartwatches, too. With Trucaller on your wrist, you can identify callers and manage your calls without reaching your phone. Here’s a step-by-step guide on downloading and using Truecaller on your Wear OS smartwatch.

Note that your smartwatch should be compatible with the Truecaller app, so your watch should be running on Wear OS 3.0 or newer. The guide is as follows:

Step 1

Truecaller <a href='https://www.themobileindian.com/glossary#play-store' rel='tag'>Play Store</a> page

You can install the Truecaller app directly from the Google Play Store on your watch, or through the Truecaller app on your phone. You can also head over to the Play Store on your smartphone and on the Truecaller app page, tap the install button next to your watch’s model name to install it remotely.

Step 2

Once it’s installed, the Truecaller app icon will appear in the app drawer. Locate the app and tap on it.

Read More: Truecaller Launches Fraud Insurance for Premium Users: What Does it Cover?

Step 3

Now, set the app as your default dialer on your watch. Note that without setting it as your default dialer, you won’t be able to proceed further and use the Truecaller app on your smartwatch.

Step 4

Truecaller wear os app

Once you have set it to default, the app will now open. You can now make calls via the watch itself. Further, whenever there’s an incoming call from an unknown number, the watch will show you the caller’s identity. You can also reject or silence calls, all from your wrist. The app also allows you to browse through recent calls and view contact details with just a glance at your smartwatch.

This was a step-by-step guide on how to install and use Truecaller on your smartwatch. Truecaller notes that the user should ensure the watch is always connected to the app on their phone for an uninterrupted experience.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.