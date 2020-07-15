Advertisement

How to check CBSE Class 10th results 2020?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 1:21 pm

Latest News

The CBSE Class 10th results will be made available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and and cbse.nic.in.
Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today declared the class 10 results. The results will be made available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and and cbse.nic.in.

Students of class 10 2020 need to enter their roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID to open the CBSE Class 10th result 2020.

Here is how you can check CBSE Class 10th results:

Using the CBSE official website:

Students can easily check for the results on CBSE official website by simply going to case results.nic.in. Alternatively, one can also go to cbse.nic.in and follow the instructions:

1. Go to cbseresults.nic.in. Find and Click on link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2020.
2. Enter CBSE Class 10 roll number, school and exam centre number.
3. Enter the details and click Submit. Result will be displayed on the screen
4. Once done, the results will be shown on the screen and one can also download for offline viewing.

Checking the results through Digilocker mobile app


1. Open DigiLocker mobile app on your phone
2. Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Select Class 10 marksheet.
3. Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet.
4. Post login, you can view your marksheet.

Advertisement

Checking the results through UMANG app


1. Open UMANG mobile app on your phone
2. Click on the Class 10 marksheet tab
3. Fill your credentials like ypur Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth.
4. You can view or download your marksheet from there

 

Checking the results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System)


1. Dial the 24300699 for the local subscribers in Delhi or 011 – 24300699 for the other parts of India.

2. Tell your roll number and date of birth to know the result.

Checking the results through SMS and email


1. Send SMS on mobile number 7738299899
2. Result will also be sent to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile and on email ids.



Facebook partners with CBSE to provide AR and digital safety training programmes in India

Facebook and CBSE opens registration for Digital Safety & Online Well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) Curriculum in India

How to check your CBSE results online?

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook to rival YouTube with its upcoming licensed music videos feature

UK follows the US, bans Huawei from its 5G networks

Apple reportedly paid Samsung $950 million

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies