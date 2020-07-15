How to check CBSE Class 10th results 2020?

The CBSE Class 10th results will be made available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and and cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today declared the class 10 results. The results will be made available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and and cbse.nic.in.



Students of class 10 2020 need to enter their roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID to open the CBSE Class 10th result 2020.

Here is how you can check CBSE Class 10th results:

Using the CBSE official website:





Students can easily check for the results on CBSE official website by simply going to case results.nic.in. Alternatively, one can also go to cbse.nic.in and follow the instructions:



1. Go to cbseresults.nic.in. Find and Click on link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2020.

2. Enter CBSE Class 10 roll number, school and exam centre number.

3. Enter the details and click Submit. Result will be displayed on the screen

4. Once done, the results will be shown on the screen and one can also download for offline viewing.





Checking the results through Digilocker mobile app



1. Open DigiLocker mobile app on your phone

2. Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Select Class 10 marksheet.

3. Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet.

4. Post login, you can view your marksheet.





Checking the results through UMANG app



1. Open UMANG mobile app on your phone

2. Click on the Class 10 marksheet tab

3. Fill your credentials like ypur Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth.

4. You can view or download your marksheet from there

Checking the results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System)



1. Dial the 24300699 for the local subscribers in Delhi or 011 – 24300699 for the other parts of India.



2. Tell your roll number and date of birth to know the result.





Checking the results through SMS and email



1. Send SMS on mobile number 7738299899

2. Result will also be sent to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile and on email ids.







