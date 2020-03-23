How to calculate your data requirements?

In this article, we will help you out optimise the data used by you during your work from home.

With coronavirus pandemic, most of us have started working from home. With this, one has to manage the data consumption from the home networks as most of us have opted for a limited data plan for our home.

So, how do you calculate your data requirements while working from home? How will you manage your data consumption while working from home? These questions will sure baffle all those who are currently working from home. So, in this article, we will help you out optimise the data used by you during your work from home.

Instant Messages

To start with, if you sent almost 100 instant messages every week from WhatsApp or any other applications, then you will consume almost 12MB of data per month. Similarly, if you sent 250 instant messages every week from WhatsApp or any other applications, then you will consume almost 30MB of data per month. Lastly, if you sent 500 instant messages every week, then you will consume almost 60MB of data per month

Emails

Moving on, if you 100 emails with attachments and 100 emails without attachments every week, then you will consume 470MB of data per month. Furthermore, if you send 1200 emails every month with and without attachments, then you will consume 740MB of data per month. Lastly, if you send over 2,000 emails every month, then you will consume around 1.17GB of data per month.

Gaming

Coming to gaming, if you frequently play multiplayer games for almost 54 hours per month then you will consume 1.14 GB of data. If you around 5 hours daily or 150 hours in a month, then you will consume around 2.4GB of data per month. And if you are gaming buff and play online multiplayer games for almost 9 hours per day, then you will consume around 3.94GB of data per month.

Video Streaming

Let’s start with standard-definition or SD video streaming. If stream SD content for 2 hours every day, then you will consume up to 43GB of data. Furthermore, if you stream for 4 hours per day, then you will consume 85GB of data per month and if you can consume around 6 hours of SD content every day, you will consume 127GB of data per month.

Coming to High-definition or HD video streaming, you will consume 150GB of data if you stream HD content for 2 hours daily. Furthermore, you will consume 300GB of data per month, if you stream HD content for 4 hours per day and about 460GB of data per month if you stream around 6 hours of HD video content.

Web browsing

If you spent almost 2 hours surfing the internet, then you will consume around 1.8GB of data per month. Similarly, if you spend 4 hours of internet browsing, then you will consume 2.7GB of data per month. Lastly, if you surf the internet for 8 hours every day then you will consume 3.6GB of data per month.

Social Media

Coming to social media, if you post 100 posts with images in a month, then you will consume 500MB of data per month. Similarly, for 300 posts with images, you will consume 1.5GB per month and for 600 posts you will consume 3.0GB of data per day.

