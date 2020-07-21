How to blur the background in Skype call?

Here are some ways how you can blur your background.

Advertisement

Skype recently launched a feature by which you can blur the background of your video call. This is extremely helpful during professional environments if your home isn't looking up to the mark. You can also add other backgrounds. This is a great privacy tool and here is how you can equip and use it.

For Mac, Windows or Linux

During a call, hover over the video button or click the More menu. Click Choose background effect. ou can Blur the room you're in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.

You can choose to set it as the default option by following these steps:

Advertisement

Click your profile picture. Click Settings then click Audio & Video. Under Choose background effect, you can Blur the room you're in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.

For iPhone & iPad

During a call, tap the More menu Switch Blur my background on.

Skype hasn't yet enabled this feature for Android, but it is in the works currently.

Read More: Airtel Blue Jeans: Top 5 Things you might not know!