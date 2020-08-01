Friendship Day 2020: How to celebrate it virtually?

Here are some ways to celebrate this Friendship Day virtually.

Advertisement

Friendship Day is the occasion where you celebrate the bond of friendship with your closed ones. Although, celebrating friendship does not need one special day, wishing you closed one on this day gives them immense pleasure and happiness.

However, this year celebrating the Friendship Day with your best friends can be a little difficult. As the world is suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic and all the places are either being closed or opened with restricted audiences, it becomes a difficult task to go out and have fun with your friends. But this does not stop one from celebrating the Friendship Day with your friends. Why go out in this messy situation when you can meet them virtually and enjoy a virtual party right from your home. Here are some ways to celebrate this Friendship Day virtually.

Advertisement

Use WhatsApp video call feature to connect with friends

In this world, there is not one single person who is not using WhatsApp. The messaging platform not only allows you to chat with each other, but also video call you friends using the video calling feature. You can simply add up to four people in a WhatsApp call, which makes it an even fun way to be in touch with your friends and celebrate Friendship Day.

Use Houseparty app to add some fun

If you want to spice up your video calls with your friends then Houseparty app is one option to choose. Houseparty allows users to add up to eight friends while video calling. The app also comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, while video calling with friends one can play games like heads up, trivia, chips and guac and quick draw. Once you download the application, it automatically connects with contacts who also have Houseparty accounts. Users can see who all are video conferencing and one can simply join the video call. Furthermore, users have an option to opt-out from the video call whenever they want.

Use Facebook Messenger Rooms to invite all your friends

Messenger Rooms is yet another interesting platform that allows you to celebrate Friendship Day with your close friends. While most of the video conferencing applications allow a limited number of users, with Messenger Rooms you can add up to 50 people with no time limit. The best part of this thing is that it is totally free and it comes with Facebook integration, meaning that you can easily invite your friends to start a video conference. Furthermore, if you have a Messenger app, you can play with AR effects like bunny ears, and new AI-powered features like immersive 360 backgrounds and mood lighting.

Organise a virtual movie night

The best way to celebrate Friendship Day is by organising a virtual movie night with you friends. There is this app known as Netflix party that allows you to watch your favourite movies with your friends. Netflix Party is basically a Google Chrome browser extension that allows you to watch the shows and movies together with your friends. You can also chat with your gang during the streaming to take the binge-watching experience to the next level.