How to check your CBSE results online?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 4:22 pm

Since the official CBSE Page for results is down today, here are some alternatives for checking your results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th results today. Due to the sudden surge of visitors to their site, the website has crashed, and students aren't able to see their results. Here are some alternative options to check the results.

 

DigiLocker

Students can get their mark sheet from DigiLocker. The cloud-based locker provided by the Government of India. One simply needs to sign up with their Aadhar Number and proceed to the documents tab. Over there, click on CBSE and they will issue the mark sheet in a .pdf format.

DigiLocker is also available on Play Store and App Store.

 

Results.gov.in

 

Students can get access to their mark sheet by the results.gov.in portal. They simply need to enter their roll number, and the mark sheet will automatically get downloaded.

 

Microsoft SMS Organizer

 

Microsoft has partnered with CBSE to deliver marks via their SMS Organizer App. One simply needs to download the app and get themselves registered. Through this, the scores will be sent via SMS.

 

UMANG

 

 

UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New-age Governance) allows you to access Indian Government services online through the web or via the mobile application. Click on the mark sheet tab, fill in all the details, i.e. Admit Card ID, Date of Birth and Roll Number. After that, the results will be displayed. UMANG is also available on Play Store and App Store.

 

DigiResults

 

This is an app developed by CBSE for sending the mark sheets. Simply download it from Play Store and register. The results will be displayed inside the app.

 

IVRS Facility

 

CBSE has also provided the results via IVRS (interactive voice response system).  NIC has provided a telephone number ( 011-24300699) to which students can call and get to know their results.

 

cbseresults.nic.in

 

Though the official CBSE results page is down due to heavy traffic, CBSE has informed that after a couple of hours it will be back online for students to check their results.

