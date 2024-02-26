Top Methods To Complete FASTag KYC Before February 29 Deadline

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that the deadline for updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of FASTag users is February 29, 2024. However, there are various methods via which you can complete your FASTag KYC and here are the details about those with all the steps for your convenience.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to enable cashless payments at toll plazas across the country. According to the NHAI, FASTag users who fail to complete the KYC process by the deadline will face deactivation of their tags and will not be able to avail the benefits of the system. The KYC process is mandatory for all FASTag users as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

What Is ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag Policy’?

The NHAI has also introduced the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ policy to prevent the misuse of FASTag by using it for multiple vehicles or vice versa. The policy aims to improve the efficiency and transparency of toll collection and reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

According to the NHAI, FASTag users must comply with the One Vehicle, One FASTag policy and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active, as previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after February 29, 2024.

The NHAI has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC, violating RBI’s mandate. Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the vehicle’s windscreen, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users.

What Are The Documents Required For KYC Completion?

The documents required for updating the KYC of FASTag are:

One of the following Officially Valid Documents (OVDs): Valid passport, driver’s license, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, or NREGA job card endorsed by a State Government official.

A copy of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).

Methods To Complete FASTag KYC

There are various methods via which you can complete the FASTag KYC; here are the easiest ones.

Via Official NHAI Website:

Visit the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL) FASTag portal. Log in using your registered mobile number and Password or OTP. Select ‘My Profile’ from the menu on the dashboard. Here, you can check your KYC states and the details submitted at the time of registration. Click on ‘KYC’ and select ‘Customer Type’. Fill out the mandatory fields and submit the ID and address proof documents.

Your KYC will be processed in 7 working days from the submission date of the request to update KYC.

Via Offline

Visit your nearest FASTag issuer bank with your PAN card, address proof, identification document, and passport-size photograph. Request a KYC form for FASTag from the bank representative and fill it out. You need to submit the form along with the documents to the bank. Once the verification and processing is done, your FASTag KYC status will also be updated automatically.

Via Issuer Bank Website

Go to https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag website on your desktop or mobile. Select the issuer bank of your FASTag from the list given and click on the link to the website that appears next to the bank’s name. Now log in to the respective FASTag issuer bank using your registered mobile number. Follow the on-screen instructions to update your FASTag KYC.

After you have competed your KYC via either of the three methods, you can check the status of your FASTag KYC, by going to the NHAI official website or the MyFASTag App and logging in with your registered mobile number. Go to the Dashboard Menu and click on ‘My Profile’ to view your KYC status.

The NHAI has urged all FASTag users to update their KYC details before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience and enjoy the hassle-free service of FASTag. FASTag users can also contact the NHAI helpline number 1033 for any queries or assistance.