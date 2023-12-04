Xbox to add 26 New Games This Week, Dates Unveiled

Xbox has revealed 26 new games that will be coming to its platforms this week, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass. The games range from racing, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, offering something for every type of gamer.

The 26 new games will be added to Xbox platforms beginning today and will be available until December 8. One of the first games that is being added today is Make Way, which has been optimised for Xbox Series S and Series X through Smart Delivery. The game is a modern take on classic top-down multiplayer racing games, where you can build your own track and use wacky weapons to speed around loops, dart through train crossings, and drift around helter skelters.

On December 5, users can access Born of Bread, a turn-based combat game set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where you play as a golem born of bread who must fight against beings from another age that are causing havoc across the land. The game features a new interaction system that tests your reflex skills and is optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Other games that will be added include:

Chessarama (December 5)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (December 5)

Parkitect: Deluxe Edition (December 5)

While the Iron’s Hot (December 5)

Battle Stations Blockade (December 6)

Forklift Extreme: Deluxe Edition (December 6)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (December 7)

Clockwork Aquario (December 7)

Cotton 100% (December 7)

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (December 7)

Irem Collection Volume 1 (December 7)

Panorama Cotton (December 7)

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (December 7)

Ruinarch (December 7)

Ultracore (December 7)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (December 7)

Adventure Tanks (December 8)

Aircraft Carrier Survival (December 8)

Against The Storm (December 8)

Fearmonium (December 8)

Beastial Reception (December 8)

Happy Words (December 8)

T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour (December 8)

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains (December 8)

These are the new games that Xbox fans can look forward to next week. Last week, Xbox added 23 new games to its gaming platforms. Xbox further confirmed that it will expand its Game Pass library with a host of new titles this month, including one of the most popular games from Ubisoft – Far Cry 6