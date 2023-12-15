Xbox Free Play Days Allows Players To Play 4 Games for Free

Lego 2K Drive and Aliens: Fireteam Elite are available this weekend for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, December 14 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, December 17, 11:59 p.m. PDT as a part of the Free Play Days promotion. Aside from that, EA Sports FC 24 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 are available to play for free for all the players under the “Free Play Days for All” initiative, meaning an Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is not required to play these two titles.

For a limited time until December 18th, players can experience the Multiplayer and the all-new Modern Warfare Zombies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for free. They can check out the new 6v6 map Meat and five more 6v6 maps such as Terminal, Highrise, and Shipment, which are playable across four fan-favorite modes. Plus, the free access offering includes Modern Warfare Zombies, Ground War, and the return of War Mode.

In addition, interested players can also try EA SPORTS FC 24 for free until 17 December via Xbox Free Play Days. If you decide to purchase the title, you can save 50% on both Standard and Ultimate editions until 1 January and get a Gift Card and 500 FC Points as well.

Read More: The Finals: New destructive shooter game is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

LEGO 2K Drive is a racing game that lets you explore a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. You can race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the Sky Trophy. Finally, from December 14 to December 17, download and install Aliens: Fireteam Elite for free to enjoy the co-op third-person shooter.

Last week, Xbox offered four games as a part of the Free Play Days promotion including Just Die Already, Moving Out 2, The Angler: Call of the Wild and Chivalry 2.