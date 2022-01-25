T-series, HEFTY Entertainment entering Metaverse with launch of NFTs

Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio announced its foray into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in association with HEFTY Entertainment, a division of Hungama. It has joined hands with T-Series which has the world’s largest subscriber base on YouTube with a total subscriber base of over 395 Million users. They will be launching NFTs in form of exclusive T-series collectibles.

This industry-first foray for the global digital entertainment industry will “witness the two leaders raise the bar of entertainment creation and consumption via Hefty Entertainment – A Web 3.0 initiative by Hungama”, announced the companies. This has been done in partnership with Polygon – one of the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

Read More: Top NFT Marketplaces available for trading

This strategic partnership between the two companies is built on a long-standing 20-year association between T-Series and Hungama, convey the companies. T-Series and Hungama shall leverage their extensive global distribution network and a library spanning two lakh songs and 65,000 music videos and 150+ films across Indian languages.

Hefty Metaverse will be built with the vision of fostering an ecosystem that helps to collaborate, interact and engage with web 3.0 communities that transition consumers into the metaverse. This will see Hungama create NFTs, rare collectables and ‘money can’t buy experiences’ and unlocking special moments from T-Series’ vast catalogue of new and existing content.

Sharing his thoughts about the association, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director – T-Series commented, “We’re delighted to extend our alliance with Hungama, spanning two decades, and enable our community with access to the Metaverse. Having set the ball rolling, we look forward to expanding and enhancing the value of our content that leads to a further and rapid expansion of the global digital entertainment industry”.