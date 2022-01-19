Sahicoin raises $1.75 million from investors

Sahicoin, the world’s first crypto native social platform, has raised $1.75 million in the latest seed round led by Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital Ventures, and other institutional investors. The company says that the fresh round of funding will be deployed to help in the growth of the platform and scale the team across engineering & product.

Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni, Amit Nayak, Ankush Rajput, and Melbin Thomas, the platform aims to empower the next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions. Sahicoin brings together crypto experts and new investors to share crypto updates, trends, knowledge, and intelligent signals.

Read More: Iran to Permit Use of Cryptocurrency in International Settlements

The current seed round witnessed participation from multiple founders, CXOs, and angel investors, including Kunal Shah from CRED, the Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Naveen Kukreja – Paisabazaar, Aneesh Reddy – Capillary, Gyanesh Maheshwar – Coinbase, Prashan Agarwal – Gaana, Ariel Jalali – Paragon Tech, Sasi Kanth Nagalla – Stripe, Nitish Maini & Rohit Agarwal – WorldQuant, Amit Arora – Evercore, Amit Chand – TCNS, Ajinkya Kulkarni – Wintwealth, Saurabh Aggarwal – Fitso, Prabhat Gupta – TravelTriangle, Prateek Sharma, and others.

Sahicoin app is available on both Android and iOS, where users get simplified crypto knowledge, follow the best-performing portfolios, test investment strategies and earn points & rewards. Current users and experts are from India, US, Canada, UK, Singapore, UAE and 5 other countries.

Commenting on the development, Amit Nayak, Co-founder & CEO of Sahicoin, said, “Since crypto is global by nature, our growth too, is not just limited to India. We plan to partner with key exchanges, DeFi, and NFT players, which will expedite the onboarding of the next billion users onto the crypto ecosystem”.