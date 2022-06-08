BIG FM tapping into the Metaverse

BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks today introduced, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offerings emanating from their core strengths. These offerings can be tapped into by the clients to engage with consumers in the new digital world, says the radio network.

“True to its philosophy of providing an immersive experience, BIG FM made the announcement of these initiatives in the Meta-verse wherein the logo was unveiled followed by a walk-through of the different initiatives”, said BIG FM.

Outline the offerings, Sunil Kumaran, COO BIG FM spoke about the following four pillars of BIG World:

BIG Radio and its evolution into an audio conglomerate offering

and its evolution into an audio conglomerate offering BIG LIVE is a vertical dedicated to live events, both on-ground and online. The network has already established BIG Cafe online as its flagship offering for online concerts during the last two years.

is a vertical dedicated to live events, both on-ground and online. The network has already established BIG Cafe online as its flagship offering for online concerts during the last two years. BIG Social leverages the rapid growth of digital to the fullest, to introduce a myriad of avenues that include gamification, social commerce, & advocacy. With their Rjs already being influencers on radio, the network has now opened them to digital advocacy for branded content. They also recently launched their first social commerce platform BIG Living, a one-stop destination for sustainable and mindful products curated by BIG FM RJs.

leverages the rapid growth of digital to the fullest, to introduce a myriad of avenues that include gamification, social commerce, & advocacy. With their Rjs already being influencers on radio, the network has now opened them to digital advocacy for branded content. They also recently launched their first social commerce platform BIG Living, a one-stop destination for sustainable and mindful products curated by BIG FM RJs. BIG Voice focuses on digital platforms for audio like podcasts and smart speakers. In the last one year, BIG FM has successfully deployed 200+ episodes of original podcasts across 30+ platforms.

Read More: MG Motor India launches MGverse Metaverse Platform

BIG World aims to utilise the power of digital media by playing to its strengths in audio creation and exploring newer avenues to increase its customer base and engage with its audiences. With a new brand proposition, BIG FM aims to deliver fine quality content and enable more value for their customers by connecting them to their audiences.