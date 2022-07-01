2nd edition of Raja Ravi Varma’s NFT coming soon

Back in February, RistiQ held an NFT auction of art by Raja Ravi Varma, also known as the Father of Modern Indian Art, in partnership with gallery g and the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation. Now, the company is extending the collaboration to bring the second edition of the auction Raja Ravi Varma’s Indian art, this time in the form of Phygital non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Phygital NFTs are a rare combination of digital and traditional realms offering the best of both worlds to the Rare Art collectors. The rare digital editions have been exclusively minted after lithographic prints of the master painter, who is considered the father of Indian Modern Art, says the company.

Every work of the ‘Father of Modern Indian Art’ on the NFTs auction is distinctive and classified as a “super-rare” phygital NFT collection. The monumental release is aimed at both the collectors of traditional Art as well NFT enthusiasts. It will allow winning bidders to own both – the physical and digital versions of the lithographic reprints Tokenised as NFTs. The auction will be held from July 28-31 exclusively on the RtistiQ website.

The auction aims to help bring Raja Ravi Varma’s remarkable works into this new era so that his artistic legacy can be preserved beyond generations. Collectors will be able to acquire the Super-Rare NFTs using credit cards or cryptocurrency and can register for the auction using their email, social or MetaMask wallet. The chosen works for the drop will be announced in the coming days, says RistiQ.

The NFT Drop in February included digital twins of two rare Paintings and five lithographic prints from the gods and goddesses series. The digital NFTs based on Lithographic prints went for almost double the Reserve Price set for the auction, said RistiQ.