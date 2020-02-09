Valentine Gift: Top 5 unique tech gifts for your valentine

A unique gift will always leave a mark, but what if your partner is a tech geek? We'll help you find the perfect tech gift with our listing of devices that are useful and unique!

The worst thing you can do on valentine’s day is to gift your partner something that is either boring or something that he/she won't like and if your partner is tech geek, then things could get a little trickier. With our list of unique tech, we'll help you score the perfect gift and make your valentine’s day a success!

Upright go

This posture correction device will help your partner stay free from back issues. It sticks to your back via adhesive and using its built-in sensors, detects any leaning or slouching. It then zaps you which is not painful, just alerting. Over time you get used to sitting right! Its priced at INR 13,127.

Bose frames

Are these sunglasses? Or speakers? Well, they are both! The Bose Frames are sunglasses with speakers built into the stems! They not only are stylish but also play music right into your ears without earphones! They come in two variants: Alto and rondo. They also have Bose AR, an aural augmented reality app that tells you about things that you are looking at in real-time. Its priced at INR 21900.

HP Sprocket

This tiny portable printer is the perfect gift of your partner who loves clicking pictures. It fits in the palm of your hands and can print photos right from your phone! It uses custom-sized papers that can be bought online. And the best part? You don’t need ink! The photo paper has zinc crystal that can show up as colours. Its priced at INR 10,499.

Rocketbook Wave

If your valentine is a writer or a student, then this is the perfect gift This is a smart notebook. Whatever you right can be scanned by your phone and be uploaded to the cloud! And that’s not even the best part, the notebook can be reused! After you have filled up the pages, just put it in the microwave with a glass of water on top and let it run for 30 seconds and when you take it out, it will be all clean and ready for use. Its priced at INR 3274.

Tile

Tile is a smart locating app that goes in your wallet, on your keys or whatever you think that can be lost. A lost tile can be located on your phone and be rung to be found. It also works the other way round by ringing your phone if you have misplaced it. It’s a great device for keeping track of your belongings.