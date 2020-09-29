Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

With the pandemic situation going on and even for the people who workout regularly, measuring the blood oxygen level is a necessity. Here are the top 5 smartwatches that can help you do so.

Smartwatches are becoming a part of our lives and eventually, everyone would have a smartwatch on their wrist. It makes life easier so you don't have to take out your phone every time a call or notification arrives. You can just flick up your wrist and view it on your watch.

Many people also use smartwatches for their workout needs. And while working out or even on a daily basis, one might want to check his/her blood oxygen levels. With smartwatches, even that is possible. So let's take a look at the top 5 smartwatches that come with an oximeter:

Apple Watch Series 6

The newly launched Apple Watch Series 6 is set to release on October 2 and is currently available on Amazon India, Apple's online Store and Reliance Digital for purchase. The watch sells in 2 variants, 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 40mm GPS-only variant will cost Rs 40,900 and GPS+Cellular variant will cost Rs 49,900 that will also allow you to make calls with the Watch itself. The 44mm GPS-only variant will cost Rs 43,900 and GPS+Cellular variant will cost Rs 52,900.

With Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model you can call, text, and get directions without your phone and it has the ability to measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app.

It has a 5GHz Wi-Fi and is powered by S6 chip. You can Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance and the watch also has a Swimproof design. You can also take an ECG from your wrist as the watch also has a heart-rate monitor and also features an Always-On display.

Realme Watch

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch touchscreen. It will help you keep track of your fitness records with its set of features such as heart rate monitor, 14 sports modes, and blood oxygen level monitor.

The smartwatch also supports notifications for texts, calls, and more so you don't have to take out your phone every time from your pocket. The watch is also IP68 rated which makes it water-resistant. It has a battery life of upto 9 days.

For the watch to sync with your phone, you will have to download the Realme Link app.

The watch is selling on Amazon for Rs 4,999.

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 features a 1.34-inch display and has Alexa built-in to check the weather, set reminders and do more from your watch. You can download hundreds of your favourite apps, and get notifications for calls, texts, calendar and apps when your phone is nearby. The watch also has the Always-On display feature. It has a 5 day+ battery life and has a 24/7 heart rate monitoring feature. The watch also comes with a SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen levels.

You will also have to download the Fitbit app from the Play Store or App Store to link your phone with the Watch.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is available on Amazon India for Rs 19,372 and comes in a bunch of colours like Black/Carbon, Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Emerald/Copper, Petal/Copper, and Stone/Mist Grey.

GOQii Smart Vital Fitness Watch

This GOQii smartwatch features a 1.3-inch colour touchscreen display with a resolution of 240 × 240 and has features like various custom watch faces, smart notifications so you get notified of messages, calls, WhatsApp and other apps on your GOQii Smart Vital without looking at your phone. The watch also has a blood pressure monitor.

The watch also comes with 18 exercise modes and with sensors that can measure Body Temperature. You can also monitor your heart rate 24/7 and the blood oxygen levels with the SpO2 sensor so that you are aware of changes to your body, especially if you perform high-intensity physical workouts.

GOQii gives you the option to choose your nutritionist, personal trainer and wellness expert to motivate you and support you in the right steps towards your well-being with the free 3 months personal coaching feature.

You will also have to download the GOQii app on your phone to sync up the watch with your phone. The watch can last you upto 7 days with normal usage.

The smartwatch is selling for Rs 5,999 on Amazon India.

Garmin Venu

The Garmin Venu has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 × 390 which also comes with an Always-On display feature. The watch is 5ATM rated which makes it Swimproof. You can receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch when paired with a compatible smartphone.

You can even respond to texts if you have an Android phone. The watch constantly samples your heart rate and will alert you if it stays too high or too low while you’re at rest as it also has a heart-rate monitor.

The Pulse Ox sensor gauges your blood oxygen saturation during the day. The watch also has features like Menstrual Cycle tracking, Stress tracking, hydration tracking, respiration tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, etc.

The watch can last up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music. There are various exercises available for tracking such as Running, Indoor Track Running, Treadmill Running, swimming, etc. You will have to download the Garmin Connect app from Play Store or App Store to link your phone with the Watch.

The watch is currently available on Amazon India for Rs 34,990 and is available in Black, Black/Gold and Grey colours.