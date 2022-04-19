Top 5 smartphones based on MediaTek Chipset

MediaTek overtook Qualcomm in 2020 to become the world’s largest chipset supplier and continued the journey in 2021. Further, news broke out last month that it also dethroned Qualcomm to become the leader in the US Android Smartphone Chipset Market. With MediaTek leading the market, smartphones powered by its processors are being appreciated by the users as well as the industry for their powerful yet efficient performance. So here are the top 5 smartphones you can buy that have a MediaTek chipset under the hood:

Oppo Reno 7 Pro: Dimensity 1200

Time and again, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 has proven itself to be one of the most impressive chipsets both in terms of efficiency and power. Combined with great software, the Dimensity 1200 performs even better with Oppo’s Reno 7 Pro. The Reno 7 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant.

It runs on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a 92.8% screen-to-body ratio. There’s a quad-camera system that comprises of 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a colour temperature sensor. On the front, it sports the world’s first Sony IMX709 32MP sensor for selfies. Lastly, it packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Realme 9 5G: Dimensity 810

Realme 9 5G comes in two colours – Stargaze White and Meteor Black. The two storage variants are priced at Rs 14,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 17,499 (6GB+128GB). Realme 9 5G is one of those smartphones which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, namely 810 5G processor, which supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby.

The phone features the Ripple Holographic Design and weighs 188 grams. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Its camera module consists of a 48MP high-resolution primary camera, a 2MP B&W Portrait Lens and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it comes with a 16MP ultra-clear front camera. It boasts a massive 5000mAh battery and supports an 18W Dart charge. the phone gets charged up to 50% in just about 15 minutes.

To improve app responsiveness, Realme 9 5G comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) of up to 5GB, enabling users to switch between apps seamlessly. The smartphone runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Dimensity 900

OnePlus also joined the bandwagon of smartphones powered by MediaTek chips recently. Selling for Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, the phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection 5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a Mali G68 GPU. It has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD (up to 1TB) card slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. This is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging over USB Type-C. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. In addition, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, the smartphone measures 160.6×73.2×7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

Vivo V23 5G: Dimensity 920

Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 34,990. When we reviewed the smartphone, we loved the build quality of the smartphone and how smoothly it performed in daily usage. The Vivo V23 comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

There’s a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor dual-camera system at the front. Vivo V23 sports a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. A 4,200mAh battery backs up Vivo V23 5G with support for 44W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro: Helio G96

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in two variants in India, with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. It is available in Star Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White colours. The device sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card slot. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC. Additional features include Z-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IP53 rating, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers.