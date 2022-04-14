MediaTek to enable “Enhanced 5G Experiences” across various product segments in India

MediaTek announced that it is is enabling enhanced 5G experiences across the smart device ecosystem in India including smartphones, smart devices, gaming and connectivity solutions. The company is geared up to ease the rise of 5G with its array of flagship 5G chips under the MediaTek Dimensity family, including Dimensity 9000, 8000 and 8100.

To further expand customer outreach in the premium smartphone category, MediaTek has collaborated with almost all the popular OEMs in India. Further, MediaTek also reiterated its commitment to deliver customized, power-efficient and innovative 5G experiences, powered by the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, which offers OEMs a better way to customise 5G chips on their respective devices. ”The company is also keen on enabling disruptive technologies and boosting R&D capabilities to further expand its India footprint over the next few years”, said MediaTek in a statement.

Apart from this, Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone chip for smartphones will promise enhanced 5G experience. Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs) that bring flagship level technology – connectivity, displays, gaming, multimedia and imaging features also promise to deliver enhanced experience to premium 5G smartphones.

MediaTek is also the first company to showcase the real potential of the forthcoming MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 Filogic connectivity portfolio in live demonstrations for key customers and industry collaborators. In addition, it also unveiled its new Pentonic Smart TV family of chips with the introduction of the Pentonic 2000, which will power next generation flagship 8K TVs. The MediaTek Pentonic smart TV series is built on MediaTek’s technologies in display, audio, AI, broadcasting and connectivity.

MediaTek unveiled Dimensity 8100 and 8000 in March. The chips borrow the advanced technology from MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 platform and package it into the new Dimensity 8000 series which is built on TSMC 5nm production process with an octa-core CPU.