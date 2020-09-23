Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

The 90Hz display is now a trend in the smartphone industry. These are top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 that have a 90Hz refresh rate display

With phones advancing every year with some great new tech, a new feature that started to get everyone's attention starting last year, is the 90Hz refresh rate displays.

You might ask, what is 90hz. The refresh rate of the display determines how many times the display redraws the image on your screen. A 90Hz display redraws the image 90 times per second. The higher this number is, the smoother and better the image quality will be. A 60Hz screen which is seen on most devices, refreshes the display 60 times per second.

A 90Hz display was considered to be a flagship spec an year ago, but today it is arriving in smartphones priced below the Rs 20,000 mark. Here are Top 5 smartphones you can buy that have a 90Hz refresh rate display and are priced under Rs 20,000.

Poco X3

The newly launched Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) display with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for selfies, housed in the hole-punch cutout.

Poco X3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. The device houses a 6000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and an IP53 dust and water resistance rating.

The Poco X3 comes in two colour options including Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey and is priced at Rs Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 19,999.

The phone will be available through Flipkart starting 29th September.

Realme 7

The Realme 7 was also launched in India a few weeks back. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The device is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor along with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options.

Narzo 20 Pro

This device was launched just 2 days back by Realme. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.

The Narzo 20 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W Super DART fast-charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI 1.0. The device is fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner which is integrated in the power button.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. It will come in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options. The first sale starts on September 25 at 12 PM on Flipkart and realme.com.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 was also launched earlier this year. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone will run on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface MIUI 11 on top of it. The company will add a Poco Launcher on top of it, which is similarly found in Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco X2 costs Rs 17,499 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 18,499 for 6GB/128GB variant. It is available in 3 colours which are Blue, Purple and Red.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support.

The Realme 6 is available in 2 colours which are Comet Blue and Comet white. The 6GB/64GB variant is selling for Rs 14,999. The 6GB/128GB sells for Rs 15,999 and 8GB/128GB variant retails for Rs 16,999.