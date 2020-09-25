Advertisement

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 25, 2020 1:27 pm

Your search for neckband style earphone ends here!
Earphones come in different shapes and sizes but, the one that's quite popular is the neckband style. As result, the market is stuffed with a lot of neckband style earphones and choosing the right one could be challenging. Hence, it this article, let's have a look at the five best neckband style earphones under Rs 5000 that you can buy right now starting from the low-cost ones all the way up.

 

Oppo Enco M31

 

Right of the bat, the value for money that the Enco M31 offers for its sound quality is unbelievable. The music sounds almost as if it's coming from an earphone that costs Rs 4000-6000. One key feature of this earphone is the LDAC codec from Sony which is difficult to find even inexpensive earphones.

 

 

The earphone is light at 22gms, has an IPX5 rating, up to 12 hours of music playback, and has Hi-Res audio certification as well. For an asking price of Rs 1,999, this is one of the best sounding earphones if you're tight on budget. To find out more read our Review!


Samsung Level U

Samsung's Level U are quite popular on Flipkart with more than 1 lakh ratings and 11,000 reviews. The earphones are comfortable to wear, sound great, and the level app allows you to customise your listening experience and beings a lot of features.

 

 

That said, bass lovers won't like this earphone as it lacks the same. Overall, it is a pretty good package for Rs 2,299 and is definitely worth buying if you're looking for a decent, value for money earphones.


OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1

These OG Bullets Wireless have launched alongside OnePlus 6 almost 3 years ago but don't be fooled by their age as these earphones have a lot going even in 2020. The build quality is excellent and the earphone feels very premium in hand. OnePlus claims that a 10-minute charge can power the device for up to 5 hours.

 

 

Apart from that, the sound quality is flat and is really good for daily commutes. The key feature of these earphones is the Apt-X technology from Qualcomm which decreases the latency and increases the sound quality significantly. At a price of Rs 2,999, these are some of the finest earphones you'll find on this list.


Sony WI-XB400

The WI-XB400 is ear candy for bass lovers. The USP of this earphone is, it can last for more than 15 hours on a single charge and it charges quickly as well. Sony's known for making great-sounding, comfortable earphones and this earphone is no exception.

 

 

The only thing to be worried about is Sony's build quality which has sucked from a lot of years. Overall, at a price of Rs 3299, you get the premium feel and sound signature of Sony and the extra bass on top makes this earphone a tremendous buy.


Sennheiser CX 7.00BT

The German audio giant Sennheiser has strengthened its roots by offering great earphones which not only sound good but are also lighter on pockets. The CX 7.00BT has a balanced sound signature and is ideal for listening in the workplace, daily commutes, casual music listening, and making calls.

 

 

The earphone is also super light that you'll forget they're on your neck after wearing. The CX 7.00BT boasts aptX and AAC and the battery life is rated for 10 hours. Overall, for an asking price of Rs 5,990 (4,990 during sales) yes, it is an expensive earphone but, the quality of sound and use of materials is surely going to blow you away. It also comes with a 2-year warranty.

 

So, these were some of the best sounding wireless neckband earphones under Rs 5,000. Do keep in mind that the prices of the products mentioned in the article may vary.

