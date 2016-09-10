Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000

In this mid range segment you get decent combination of features and style.

Laptops are essential for both household and professional purposes and we can't run away with the fact that most of our work is done either on a desktop or a laptop. Previously, we did a list ofavailable in India. Today we have selected five laptops which are best in the price category of under Rs 30,000 which is considered to be the most crucial price segment of laptops in India.First up is Acer's Aspire ES Core which surprisingly have Intel Core i5 (4th Generation) processor making it the only laptop under Rs 30,000 to come with this processor. So straight up, if you want a Core i5 notebook Acer Aspire ES Core is the only option. Apart from this, the notebook comes with 4GB RAM which can be maxed out to 16GB. The i5 processor is clocked at 1.5 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 1.9GHz. It has 2 memory slots, 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0 ports, 1 HDMI port and 1TB Hard Disk. Built on 64-bit architecture, the ES Core i5 comes with a Linux operating system and Intel HD Graphics 4400. Well, it's pretty fair given you get Intel Core i5 processor at this price point. Coming to the display, it sports a 15.6 inch 1366 x 768 pixel resolution screen with Stereo speakers which has Dolby Home Theater Technology integrated. You also get a web cam for video conferencing, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth v4.0. Acer claims that this notebook can last up to 5 hours of continuous usage. Being a 15.6 inch notebook, the ES Core i5 weighs around 2.5 kg and comes with 1 year International onsite warranty.Micromax have been introducing a lot of interesting series of laptops in budget as well as mid-range price segment. Micromax Alpha Core i3 variant is built on 64 bit architecture and comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. Also as the name suggests, it is powered by Intel Core i3 (5th Gen) chipset clocked at 1.6 GHz with 6GB of RAM which is yet another plus point in this notebook. For storage you get 500GB of Hard Disk, and a memory card slot for expansion. Further, you also get 2 USB 3.0 ports and a HDMI port. Micromax Alpha also sports a 15.6 inch 1366 x 786 pixel resolution screen panel with Intel HD Graphics 5500 and house dual speakers for audio. Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth v4.0 are some of the other features. To power up the device, Micromax has given a 4 cell battery which company claims to be enough for about 4.7 hours of usage. The Alpha comes with 1 year onsite warranty protection.Lenovo is known for its well-built durable notebooks and has never disappointed when it comes to performance. The Lenovo IdeaPad 100 comes with the same Intel Core i3 (5th Gen) processor clocked at 2.0 Ghz and 4GB of RAM and has a texturized back which is pretty impressive. It comes with 64 bit Windows 10 pre-installed out of the box and sports Intel HD Graphics 5500 for graphics. Lenovo IdeaPad 100 comes with a 14 inch display that has 1366 x 768 pixel resolution making it more portable and have better pixel density. For storage it has 500GB Hard Disk and also comes with a memory slot, 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI port, webcam, built-in WiFi, and Bluetooth v4.0. The laptop certainly weighs less at around 2.1 kg. For battery, it comes with a 4 Cell power pack offering a battery life up to 4 hours. Apart from 1 year onsite warranty you also get a free 30-day MS Office trial.###PAGE###Dell is one of the most favoured notebook manufacturers in India. Similar to previous notebooks, the Dell Inspiron 3558 comes with the Intel Core i3 (5th Gen) processor clocked at 2 GHz, 4GB RAM which can be maxed out to 8GB, 500GB Hard Disk, Intel HD Graphics 5500 and 15.6 inch 1366 x 768 pixel resolution display. It is also based on 64 bit architecture and comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. For audio, you get two tuned speakers with Waves MaxxAudio processor. Other features include 2 memory slots, 1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, WiFi and Bluetooth v4.0. The notebook weighs around 2.3 kg and also has an HD webcam. It also sports the same 4 cell battery.Asus XX2064D is probably the most stylish looking notebook in this price and that is why it made to this list. This laptop offers Intel Core i3 (5th Gen) chipset clocked at 2.1 GHz, 4 GB RAM (expandable up to 8GB), Intel HD Graphics, and a 15.6 inch 1366 x 768 LED Back-lit display. Fortunately, you get 1 TB Hard Disk but it comes with DOS so no Windows 10 this time. For connectivity, it offers SD card reader, 1 USB 2.0 port, 2 USB 3.0 port, 1 HDMI port, built-in WiFi, Bluetooth v4.0 etc. It weighs around 2.3 kg and has a battery life of around 3.5 hours. There' also a VGA Camera for video conferencing. Another reason to buy this notebook is the Warranty policy. This notebook from Asus is protected for 2 years, both global as well as domestic on-site warranty.