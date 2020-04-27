Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Here are top 5 healthcare devices that you should own to keep an eye at your health at home

Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic around the globe has made people realize that healthcare is one of the primary pillars of the society without which it crumbles. The lockdown imposed on countries around the globe has made it difficult to go for basic healthcare checkup but, thanks to the availability of basic healthcare equipment to the general public, people can now keep their health in check and keep themselves healthy by conducting basic self-diagnosis. Here are the top 5 healthcare devices that you should own

Scale

Advertisement

A weighing scale is something that should be in every household. Today, we have digital smart scales that do more than just weigh you. They are smart and can record and evaluate data. Mi Body Composition Scale is a great option and it starts at Rs 1999. It is smart and digital and has stainless steel electrodes and BIA technology. It can not only measure your body weight but also measure your body mass index, water weight, bone mass, muscle mass, visceral app and more. It works in tandem with the Mi fit app where it records all this data for easy viewing.







Blood pressure monitor

Blood pressure is a medical metric that reveals a lot about a person’s health and is something that should be readily accessible. Regardless of if a person is healthy or has blood pressure related issues, a blood pressure monitor must be present at home at all times for quick measures and self-diagnosis. The OMRON HEM-7120 is a great choice and it is priced at Rs 1749. It operates on the Oscillometric principle for precise measurements and accurate results. It measures your blood pressure and pulse rate with easy one-touch operation. It also detects irregular heartbeat and It is loaded with Body Movement indicator and Hypertension indicator.

Air purifier

An Air purifier is something that is usually not considered as a healthcare product but, with the increase in pollution and harmful airborne particulates, an air purifier will save your lungs and your overall health. Air Purifiers come for various sizes of rooms and use built-in filters for cleaning the air in the room. The filters need to be changed once in a while. Philip’s range of Air Purifiers is a great choice with options for different room sizes and features like a carbon filter, HEPA filter, intelligent purification etc. You can choose the one that suits your need and the size of your room.

Blood Sugar Monitor

A blood sugar monitor is a vital piece of technology for a person suffering from blood sugar-related ailments. Quick information regarding your insulin levels can help you self-medicate or take further necessary medical action. Not maintain the proper insulin level can be fatal hence a blood sugar monitor is really important. The Accu-Chek Active Blood Glucose Meter Kit is a great option and it is priced at Rs 1499. The kit comes with a vial of 10 strips and a free lifetime warranty on the meter. It has features like pre and post-meal markers, two-button operation, visual double-check and an 8 second re-dose option.

Thermometer

A thermometer is something that should be a staple at every household. Measuring your body temperature helps you make the right medical decision and recording a person’s body temperature is sometimes suggested by doctors. Digital thermometers have replaced traditional alcohol and mercury-based thermometer as the digitals ones are faster, safer and more accurate and easy to view. AGARO DT-555 Digital Thermometer is a great option and it starts at Rs 149. It is waterproof and has features such as a 20 reading memory and fever alarm.