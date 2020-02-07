  • 13:04 Feb 07, 2020

Advertisement

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine day Special

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : February 07, 2020 12:31 pm

Latest News

Dating apps have revolutionized the way we meet new people. Here is our listing of top 5 dating apps that will help you get the perfect date.
Advertisement

Valentine’s day is around the corner and without a partner, the blues might set in, but thanks to technology you can find yourself a partner with a swipe of your finger. Literally!

Here’s our list of top 5 dating apps that you should get on.

 

Advertisement

Tinder

Probably the most famous dating app, Tinder has 50 million active users. It’s easy to use and all you have to do is swipe right on a person you like or swipe left to move on. If two people like each other, they match and then can further chat via direct messages or DM. The app is intuitive and picture based making it engaging. The app is available on Android and IOS.

 

 

 

OkCupid

OkCupid is one of the oldest dating apps available. It relies on a questionnaire to find the perfect match and these questions are localized to better suit a geographical location. Privacy is also taken care of by providing options like hiding account and profile blocking. The app is available on Android and IOS.

 

 

 

 

Hinge

Hinge has recently gained traction in India and has a unique matching algorithm. Using your Facebook profile, it matches you with your friends of friends and 3rd-degree friends. This ensures some accountability and support as you will have someone in common so as to better know each other. The app is available on Android and IOS

 

 

 

Bumble

This is a female-centric app giving women the power to engage in conversation on their own accord. Women can only initiate a conversation protecting their privacy. The app has a rich profile and is user-friendly. The app is available on Android and IOS.

 

 

 

Happn

This app relies on geographical based matching which means you are more likely to be matched with someone with whom you have actually crossed paths with. This provides a sense of assurance as you know the person exists in real life and you don’t have to worry about being catfished! The app is available on Android and IOS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi join hands to form Global Developer Service Alliance

Motorola Edge+ leaked live images show curved punch-hole display

Realme C3 First Impressions: MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, new Sunrise design are key highlights

HMD Global rolls outs VoWiFi to its range of Nokia smartphones in India

iQOO 3 full specifications leaked, to come with 64MP quad rear camera, 12GB of RAM

Huawei Y7p launched with 48MP triple rear camera setup, Kirin 710

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Valentine Day

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Opera adds improved reader mode to its Android browser

Rapido to offer free rides to all voters in Delhi

How to enable parental Control on TikTok

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies