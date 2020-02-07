Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine day Special

Dating apps have revolutionized the way we meet new people. Here is our listing of top 5 dating apps that will help you get the perfect date.

Valentine’s day is around the corner and without a partner, the blues might set in, but thanks to technology you can find yourself a partner with a swipe of your finger. Literally!

Here’s our list of top 5 dating apps that you should get on.

Tinder

Probably the most famous dating app, Tinder has 50 million active users. It’s easy to use and all you have to do is swipe right on a person you like or swipe left to move on. If two people like each other, they match and then can further chat via direct messages or DM. The app is intuitive and picture based making it engaging. The app is available on Android and IOS.

OkCupid

OkCupid is one of the oldest dating apps available. It relies on a questionnaire to find the perfect match and these questions are localized to better suit a geographical location. Privacy is also taken care of by providing options like hiding account and profile blocking. The app is available on Android and IOS.

Hinge

Hinge has recently gained traction in India and has a unique matching algorithm. Using your Facebook profile, it matches you with your friends of friends and 3rd-degree friends. This ensures some accountability and support as you will have someone in common so as to better know each other. The app is available on Android and IOS

Bumble

This is a female-centric app giving women the power to engage in conversation on their own accord. Women can only initiate a conversation protecting their privacy. The app has a rich profile and is user-friendly. The app is available on Android and IOS.

Happn

This app relies on geographical based matching which means you are more likely to be matched with someone with whom you have actually crossed paths with. This provides a sense of assurance as you know the person exists in real life and you don’t have to worry about being catfished! The app is available on Android and IOS.