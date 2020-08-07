Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Here are the top 5 cheapest hard disk available in India.
Hard disks are becoming a necessity. Ever since the 4G boom in India, people have been downloading tons of movies, games and other materials. However due to their computer's space restrictions, one may need to invest in a hard disk. Hard disk comes in many shapes and sizes and today we will be discussing the top 5 cost-effective hard disks. The list has been made keeping various factors in mind, such as usability, space and warranty.
Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5TB
Advertisement
Price:
Seagate also has products in this range. This harddrive also has useful software pre-installed such as automatic backups. It is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0. It comes with a standard warranty of 3 years
WD 1.5 TB Wired External Hard Disk Drive
Price: ₹4,349
WD is a renowned hard drive manufacturer. It was surprising that they even cater to the low end of the price spectrum. However, 1.5 TB is enough space for anyone wanting to store lots of images and movies. Being a HDD however, it is slower than an SSD hard drive. WD provides a standard 1 year warranty.
Toshiba Canvio Basic 1TB A3
Price:
You might like this