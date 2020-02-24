Top 5 budget MicroSD cards under

MicroSD cards are a great way to expand your storage physically on your device and safer and faster than cloud and more convenient. Here's our list of top 5 microSD cards that you can buy for cheap!

MicroSD cards are a great way of storing and moving your data from one device to another. They are small, solid and can be put in any smartphone with a microSD slot. With phones and Notebooks getting higher storage expandability, MicroSD cards are the go-to option for their tiny size and high data capacity along with high transfer rates.

If you are in the market for a new MicroSD storage solution which won’t break your bank, refer to our list of The Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

SanDisk 64GB Class 10 microSDXC- INR 799

The SanDisk 64GB Class 10 microSDXC is a great addition to your smartphone or your portable cameras including your sports camera! The card is water, shock, dust and x-ray proof making it ideal for outdoor usage and travelling. The class 10 certification allows for read speeds of up to 100MB/s. The card is backed by the Sandisk memory zone app for easy file management right from your phone. The card comes with an SD card adapter which enables you to use it on more devices.

Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC- INR 749

This offering from Samsung is built to last. Along with being X-ray proof, waterproof, it is also temperature and Magnet-proof. This makes it great for outdoor usage and usage with other electronics. It can record 4K videos directly on it without stuttering. It’s a UHS-I U3 card giving it 100MB/s read speed.

SanDisk 64GB Extreme microSDXC- INR 1139

This offering from Sandisk is more on the professional spectrum. It offers speeds up to 160MB/s and is rated for class 30 video speed. It is A2 rated giving it faster in-app performance. It is also water, shock and x-ray proof. It is perfect for action cameras and drones due to its high video recording capabilities.

Samsung EVO Grade 3- INR 699

This is a more budget offering from Samsung good for basic usage like as an expandable storage on your mobile phone, digital cameras etc. it’s a UHS-1 enabled card which means it captures photos and video two times faster than your typical microSD. It is water, X-ray and temperature, and magnetic proof making it ideal for travelling. It has a tranfer speed of 48MB/s.

Toshiba M203 64GB Class 10 Micro SD- 722

This class 10 memory card is great for expanding the storage not only on your phones but also for transfers to PC. It has speeds up to 100MB/s thanx to its BICS flash architecture and class 10 certification.