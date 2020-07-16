Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

AR Technology is certainly picking up in India. Here are few of the most popular ones

Advertisement

Upon looking at AR glasses, one can't help but wonder about how the future has is coming upon us. Though Smart Glasses have been in existence since the previous decade, India is catching up to this technology rather quickly. Sure, we don't have that many brands available, but there are some major companies investing heavily in the Smart Glasses department. Here are the top 5 in India.

Microsoft HoloLens

Advertisement

Microsoft HoloLens is an AR headset which gives us apps and solutions which enhance our productivity. With Iris Recognition and support from Azure, HoloLens is probably the most advanced AR glasses in this list. They have specialized apps for AR, such as Dynamics 365, which helps users to interact with virtual objects.

However, it is probably the most expensive at ₹2.2 Lakhs at the time of writing this. You can buy it from their official website.

Snap Spectacles 3

Snapchat's Spectacles feel like something right of the 80s. These glasses come with a camera pre-installed to enable us to click photos. Though it basically does the same thing as a GoPro, it helps us to manage our photographs without touching our phone.

Though it isn't as advanced as HoloLens, it certainly does what it asks. Also, it is budget-friendly and had an official launch in India.

Priced at ₹29,999, it is certainly a good smart glasses and gets the job done.

Epson Moverio

Epson has also forayed into the AR technology territory. Powered by an Intel processor, it's UI is derived from Android. You can run simulations, such as drones to see how drones fly. It also converts normal images into 3D for innovative viewing pleasure.

It looks and feels a lot like Google Glasses, and are also comfortable. Coming at ₹2,200, it is one of the cheapest devices here, However, it certainly doesn't have that many game-changing features.

.

JIO Glass

Reliance isn't holding back in this area too. Today a few hours back, in its Annual General Meeting, Reliance announced their new AR Glasses. The AR Glasses is designed for teachers and students to enable 3D Holographic classrooms via their AR service.

“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited during the keynote.

Jio Glass will also come with 25 pre-installed apps for multiple purposes, however, only time will tell if they will allow developers to create 3rd party applications. The pricing is yet to be announced, but being based in India, it can be expected that the idea will be cost-economical.

Google Glass

Though Google isn't making more of Google Glass, one can still get it from Amazon or Flipkart. Google was one of the first ones to bring AR technology to the masses. Integrated with Google Assistant, one can do almost all the everyday functions with its help.

Coming at ₹80,000, it certainly isn't cheap, but it surely does what it is needed to cement its place in this area.