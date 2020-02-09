  • 14:08 Feb 09, 2020

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2020 2:00 pm

So how do you find the perfect place? Like everything else you find today, With technology! Here’s our listing of top 5 apps that will help you find the perfect hangout place

Valentine’s day is all about spending time with your loved one and enjoying their company and this can only be done at the perfect hangout place. Be it watching a movie, dining out, watching a concert, the perfect place needs to have the right ambience and you must have a great time. So how do you find the perfect place? Like everything else you find today, With technology! Here’s our listing of top 5 apps that will help you find the perfect hangout place

 

Eventbrite

This app tells you all that you need to know about the hottest events around you! It will keep you up to date with all the latest concerts, festivals etc. You will get personalized recommendations based on your preferences. You can share your events with your mate and vice versa! You can buy tickets and add events to your calendar. The app is available on Android and iOS and is free.

BookMyShow

 

Unlike popular belief, BookMyShow is not just an app to book movie tickets, it can do much more! You can buy tickets for live concerts like sunburn or watch a play with your partner! On Valentine’s day, they have put together an assortment of activities that you can do. The app is free and is available on Android and iOS

Zomato

The food delivery app does much more than that! If you want to find the perfect place to dine, Zomato is the way to go. With hundreds of restaurants on its app, you can choose and reserve based on your preferences right from the app! And if you are a Zomato gold member, you are even eligible for discounts at certain restaurants.

All Events in City

Google maps

The google maps will lead you to your perfect valentine’s day location. With options hyper-localized based on your location, the suggestions are very useful, intuitive and customizable. You can select from a list of potential places and activities based on what it is. You can also book cabs like ola and uber right from the app! And of course, it will do its primary duty and lead you to your location via the fastest route. The app is available on Android and IOS.

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

