Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill like never before. People around the globe are advised to stay indoors as limited human contact is the only way of avoiding infection. During these times, going to your doctor for un health-related issues other than those related to the COVID-19 or emergencies, is not safe as hospitals have a high concentration of COVID-19 patients.

It is advised by governments to harness the power of technology to make an Audio/Video call to your doctor. Your doctor can then remotely diagnose you and let you know the medicines to take which you can order online. If you looking for an app to make these calls to your doctor, our list here should guide you.

1Mfine: Android, IOS. Free

This app offers 24x7 online consultant app which is AI-powered and gives you consultancy over 25 specializations. You can make either a video or audio call to a doctor via the tie-up they have with 80 hospitals holding 375 doctors. You have on ground services in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Delhi. All you have to do is log in and put in the symptoms and select the doctor from the listing page. You’ll be connected to the doctor with 30-40 minutes. Each appointment is payable but follows up are not. You may also receive prescriptions via the app itself. You can also sign up for a subscription-based plan costing Rs 699 per month for the entire family.

Practo: Android, IOS. Free

Practo is a ‘Health and Fitness’ app which can be used to access the network of doctors and clinics The app has a decent UI with simple tabs and instructions. Once you log in, you’ll have 22 cities in India to search for doctors and clinics. The app over 120000 verified doctors. You can select a particular speciality or a doctor and describe your ailment. You can then have a one on one call or chat with the doctor. You have to pay for the consultation fees and it varies and you have some doctors with no consultation fees as well. The app can also use Google maps and show you the way to the doctors near you. The app, however, has had some negative reviews that must be taken into account.

DocsApp: Android, IOS. Free

This is a 24x7 health care where you can reach its network of doctor anytime within minutes via chat or call (video or audio) in your own language. The UI is simple to navigate with easy navigation to specialists. Once you are logged in and have chosen your specialist, you can then make a consultation (payable). The app offers over 20+ specialist. It also supports online reports uploading, home sample pickup and medicine home delivery.

Doctor 24x7: Android, IOS. Free

This app offers a specialist’s consultation 24x7 via call or chat. The claims to have qualified, background checked doctors. It has a variety of specialists to choose from to whom you can explain your ailment. The apps UI saves your medical records for future reference. You are instantly connected to the doctor via call and you are also prescribed medicines. The consultation fees are comparatively lower than other apps making it suitable for people on a budget. The app has great reviews on the Google Play Store.

Doxtro: Android, IOS. Free

This app offers instant doctor consultation (payable) instantly and you can also schedule calls based on your preference. You have the option of getting diagnostics at home along with your medicines being delivered at your doorsteps as well. The app lets you connect with a variety of specialists via chat or call. The app also stores your medical records for future reference. The app has great reviews on the play store.