Top 5 apps for Rio Olympics 2016

The biggest sporting event Rio Olympics kick-started last week with over 11,000 athletes from around the globe battling it out for the ultimate glory in next 15 days.

Advertisement

The biggest sporting event Rio Olympics kick-started last week with over 11,000 athletes from around the globe battling it out for the ultimate glory in next 15 days. India this time has sent its maximum denomination of over 100 athletes which will participate in 15 sports. You surely don't want to miss this mega sporting event happening but If you are not able to find time from your busy schedule, we have got you covered with top 5 apps which will help you keep track of the Rio Olympics 2016The official app for Rio Olympics 2016 offers clean and quick interface. It offers one of the most comprehensive details about different teams and athletes. You can choose your favourite sport and also your favourite athlete to keep track on their performances. Its home page shows all the relevant information about events happening right now and upcoming events. Swiping to the right reveals the latest news and swiping left gives you the medal tally. Moreover, you can also find details about different venues and maps for the same. The app is free and available for both Android and iOS platforms.Google's latest app which comes with Google Now integration can provide latest news about the Rio Olympics with just a tap or swipe to Google Now. The latest update comes with broad integration of this year's Olympics and you can fully customize according to your liking. You also get an option to turn on notifications to get real time updates. It not only shows you the latest news but also gives you the medal tally and various other necessary information regarding the event. And, of course you can easily keep track of your other customized news all at one place. Moreover, you obviously get Google Now's hot-word detection. Apart from Android, the Google app is available on iOS for free.If you are one of those who prefer watching the event rather than covering up by reading the news later on, Hotstar App will do the job for you. The entertainment app from Star network has collaborated with Star Sports in India to broadcast the live content in addition to highlights and news. Additionally, Hotstar has massive collection of shows and movies making it an ultimate entertainment app. It is also available for free on both Android and iOS.If you are a sports enthusiast, you must be having the ESPN app. Available for Android and iOS, the ESPN app, offers the most detailed information about the sporting world. Similar to the official app, it shows the medals tally, latest news combined with video highlights and some extra information regarding the Rio Olympics 2016. Apart from Rio Olympics, you can find news of about any sports or major event happening around the world. The extent of variety in sports and details makes this app quite different from others.Well this app may not be that famous but is equally good considering the content it offers. Unlike others, this is strictly a news app which makes sure that you get the right news before anyone else. The smart Rio Olympics integration makes it even easier to browse through the event's latest happenings in no time. You can also add your favorite news to 'My Alerts' section which will push notifications when you are not using the app. There is also a 'Live Guide' section where you can find all the live events apart from the Rio Olympics 2016 as well.