Top 5 Alternatives to Nokia XR20

Nokia has launched the XR20 in India. Even though the device has a mid-range processor, its USP is its military grade design. Its price has been set at Rs 46,999. At this price, you get a good number of devices with flagship-grade specifications and decent hardware quality. So let’s take a look at the top five alternatives for the Nokia XR20.

Vivo X70 Pro

With a starting price of Rs 46,990, the Vivo X70 Pro is one of the best alternatives for Nokia XR20. It sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and HDR 10+ support. Moreover, there’s an under-display optical fingerprint scanner as well—the Exynos 1080 SoC powers it with ARM G78 GPU. You get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The X70 Pro gets a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor. Additionally, there are two 12-megapixel sensors, with one being ultra-wide and one being telephoto. It also gets an 8-megapixel f/3.4 periscope lens and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Pros

Faster Processor

More RAM

More Storage

Quad cameras

Higher refresh rate display

Bigger Battery

Faster charging

Cons

Inferior Build Quality to Nokia XR20 (considering durability and not looks)

Less software updates and support

Realme GT Neo 2

The Realme GT Neo2 starts at Rs 31,999 and features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Realme GT Neo2 packs the Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

Pros

Bigger Battery

Better Processor

Faster Charging

Triple Cameras

More Storage

More RAM

Better Display

Cons

Inferior Build Quality

Less number of updates

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

At Rs 36,999, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is one of the most value for money alternatives for the Nokia XR20. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. The display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR (only on 20 Pro), and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Edge 20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Edge 20 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support of 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. It gets 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Pros

Better Display with higher refresh rate

Better Processor, hence, Better Performance

More RAM

More Storage

Better Cameras (on-paper)

Faster Charging

Cons

Build Quality

Software support

iQOO 7 Legend

With a price tag of Rs 36,990 (after coupon), iQOO 7 Legend comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is also HDR10+ certified. The display is also pressure sensitive in left and right areas of the display when the device is in landscape position for more precise controls with supported titles.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The company has done special performance tuning so the consumer can take the best advantage of the processor while gaming with heavy graphics.

For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP primary shooter with OIS,a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 50mm equivalent 13MP telephoto sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 66W fast charging. The device also has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. The iQOO 7 Legend runs on iQOO UI based on Android 11.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port.

Pros

Flagship processor

Better display than Nokia XR20

Triple cameras

More RAM

Much faster charging

Cons

Smaller battery

Build Quality

Software support

Mi 11X Pro

With a price of Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, the Mi 11X Pro also makes for one of the great alternatives to the Nokia XR20. The device has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and similar other specifications. In addition, there’s a 2.76mm punch-hole on the front that houses the front camera.

The Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. A triple camera setup on the back of the Mi 11X Pro includes a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there’s a 20MP selfie shooter.

The phone is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphones run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and also has an IP53 rating. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo.

Pros

Better Display

Flagship Processor

More RAM

Bigger battery

Faster charging

Cons

Build Quality

Software support

To conclude, many other phones in the market, even below the Rs 20,000 mark, look more promising and value for money than the Nokia XR20 at Rs 46,990. The phone may have commendable build quality, but that doesn’t compensate for the mid-range processor, inferior display, and other aspects.