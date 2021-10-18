Nokia XR20 launched in India with military grade design

HomeNewsNokia XR20 launched in India with military grade design

Nokia XR20 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 46,999. The device comes in two colours and a single configuration.

By The Mobile Indian Network

HMD Global today announced the launch of Nokia XR20 in India that comes with a military grade design. Further, the smartphone comes with four years of monthly security updates, the latest software upgrades for up to three years, and future-proofed 5G connectivity as well.

The Nokia XR20 will be available in Ultra Blue and Granite colour options in India. It comes in 6/128GB configuration at a price of Rs 46,999, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking from 20-29 October, 2021. The sales will start from 30 October, 2021. Customers who pre-book the smartphone can avail free gifts such as a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3599, and One year of screen protection plan.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

The Nokia XR20 comes in a ruggedized casing. This casing is MIL-STD810H-certified, which makes it capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and also has IP68 certification. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits.

The Snapdragon 480 SoC powers it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the device is confirmed to get 4 years of security patches and 3 years of major Android OS upgrades. It runs on Android 11.

The device has a 48MP 1/2.25-inch f/1.8 main camera and a 13MP 1/3-inch f/2.4 ultrawide sensor, each with its own LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP f/2.0 fixed-focus lens. It is backed by a 4,360mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support

  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • RAM (GB)6
  • Storage128
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 13MP
  • Battery4630mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

