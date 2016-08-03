Top 5 alternatives of Lenovo Vibe K5 Note

Lenovo launched the Vibe K5 Note in two variants; Rs. 11,999 (3GB RAM) and Rs. 13,499 (4GB RAM).

Advertisement

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note was unveiled earlier this week and will go on sale on Flipkart from today onwards. The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,999 for 3GB model and Rs. 13,499 for 4GB model.The Marshmallow running Lenovo K5 Note comes with 5.5 inch full HD IPS display. Under the hood, the phone boasts a 64 bit MediaTek Helio P10 MT6755M processor with Octa-Core Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-T860 GPU. It comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB RAM with 32GB Internal Storage which is further expandable to 128GB. The entire device is powered by a 3500 mAh battery and also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. The smartphone flaunts a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel shooter at the back. It also comes with a Dual SIM capability and Lenovo's Vibe interface.So, let's have a look at the smartphones which can be a tough competition to this budget offering from Lenovo. Here we have selected five phones in the price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000.The first one in the list is the LeEco Le 2. After the legacy that Le1s created, LeEco couldn't afford to go wrong with the Le 2. The new flagship from the Chinese company comes with an all metal unibody design with a 5.5 inch Full HD (1920x1080) In-cell display. It sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 1.8 GHz Processor with Adreno 510 GPU. Also, it is backed by 3GB RAM and a non-expandable 32GB internal memory. In the camera department, Le 2 comes with a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front facing camera. It also has a fingerprint sensor which is fairly quick and is powered by 3000 mAh Li-Ion Polymer Battery. One thing which is missing from the Le 2 is the 3.5 mm headphone jack which is why the new USB type C port is used for all the listening via headphones. Thankfully, Le 2 provides a USB type-C port to 3.5mm convertor. The phone is also a Dual SIM device.The Redmi Note 3 from Xiaomi is a tough contender in this price bracket given its promising specs. The device boasts a 5.5 inch 1080p display with Sunlight reading and Night mode. The device is powered by a 1.8 GHz, 64 bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 hexa core processor and 3GB RAM. It offers 32 GB of inbuilt storage as well as an expandable storage slot of 128 GB capacity. In addition to this, Redmi Note 3 comes with a 13MP rear facing camera with dual LED flash and a 5MP front camera. Moreover it is backed by a whopping 4000 mAh non-removable battery and has a hybrid SIM tray (SIM + Memory card or SIM+SIM). The only down side is that the phone still runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop. It also has fingerprint sensor at the back.Honor 5C comes with a 5.2 inches 1080p IPS LCD display. A quad core HiSilicon Kirin 650 processor is inside this phone along with Mali-T880MP GPU. It also boasts 2GB RAM with 16GB Internal memory which is also expandable upto 128 GB. The 3000 mAh powered device runs on Android Marshmallow operating system. The phone comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor and has a hybrid Dual SIM slot.###PAGE###Motorola is one of the serious contenders in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket. And one of its popular phones include the Moto G (4th Gen). The Moto G4 comes with a new design and sports a 5.5 Full HD TFT Corning Gorilla Glass Display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor, Adreno 405 GPU and 2GB RAM.The Moto G4 offers 16GB of internal storage as well as a 128GB micro SD card slot. It comes with a 3000 mAh battery with turbo charging capability. 13MP primary camera with professional mode and dual LED flash, a 5MP front camera is what you get in the camera department. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor but what makes it different from other is the near stock Android experience. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and also has Dual SIM capability.Asus Zenfone 2 Laser is another alternative in this segment. This device comes with 5.5 inches 720p display which when compared to others in this segment is a bit on the lower side. But in terms of processing capability, it is quite good with its 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa core processor, Adreno 405 GPU and 3GB RAM. It too offers 16GB internal storage and a micro SD card slot of 128GB capacity.This Asus smartphone has a 13MP rear facing camera and a 5MP front camera. Asus has implemented its own ZenUI on the top of Android 5.1 Lollipop and it is expected to be upgraded to Marshmallow soon. Moreover, it I powered by a 3000 mAh battery and also has a Dual SIM (LTE+LTE) capability. It does not have a fingerprint sensor though.