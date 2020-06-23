Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

If you are one of those who want to boycott Chinese smartphones, here are some Chinese smartphones and their alternatives, all priced under Rs 15,000.

Advertisement

With the rise of tension between the Indo-China border, Indians have decided to boycott Chinese products altogether. We have seen multiple people and trade unions coming out to streets to protest against China and they are urging people to boycott Chinese products.



There are multiple campaigns doing rounds on the internet to also boycott Chinese smartphones. However, it is that simple? The Indian smartphone market is heavily dominated with the Chinese companies including Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more. However, it is not that difficult as have also brands like Samsung, Motorola, Nokia and more that provide some good alternatives to Chinese smartphones. So, if you are one of those who want to boycott Chinese smartphones, here are some Chinese smartphones and their alternatives, all priced under Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The first smartphone that comes from the Chinese company, Xiaomi, is the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone is priced Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage option and Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features like a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.



In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup. The combination comes with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

Advertisement

The Alternative: Samsung Galaxy M21

The Samsung Galaxy M21 can be considered as an alternative to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Although the smartphone does not have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, it comes with Exynos 9611 chipset that gives you good performance when it comes to daily tasks. The smartphone is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 420nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. However, the major talking point of the smartphone is massive battery life. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support, which ensures that you will have approx 2 days of battery backup.



The phone is available in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while there will another variant with 128GB storage option. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Although the Redmi Note 9 Pro offers better quad-camera setup at the rear, it is Galaxy M21 that offers you much better selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 10

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a price tag of Rs 11.999. It is equipped with 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Alternative: Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 smartphone Nokia can be an alternative to the Realme Narzo 10 smartphone. The phone currently sells at Rs 12,499 and it comes with the promise of clean user interface and timely updates, which is there for the Realme Narzo 10. Nokia 6.2 equips a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen pure display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 500nits brightness, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Nokia is known for giving some good displays and Nokia 6.2 is also one of them. The phone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both smartphones come with comparable processors, so Nokia 6.2 is proved to be a good alternative.



For imaging, the Nokia 6.2 comes loaded with a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. This is where Realme takes the lead with better cameras as compared to the Nokia 6.2. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. It is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging. Realme is offering better 5,000mAh battery and much faster-charging speed with Realme Narzo 10.

Oppo A31

The Oppo A31 is priced at Rs 14,999. Oppo A31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display (1600 x 720 pixels) with screen ratio of 20:9, 89% Screen-to-Body Ratio, Brightness of 480nits and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone comes powered with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Oppo A31 comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.



On the camera front, the Oppo A31 comes with triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel as a primary lens with f/1.8, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on ColorOS 6.1. Oppo A31 gets its power from 4,230 mAh battery, which claims to provide 45 hours of talk time, 8 hours of video playback and 35 hours of audio playback.

The Alternative: Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy M30s is a good alternative to the Oppo A31. The smartphone offers you better specs at the price tag of Rs 14,999. The Galaxy M30s is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits brightness and 78960:1 contrast ratio. The Oppo A31 offers you HD+ display, while Samsung is giving you Full HD+ AMOLED screen. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU. Both the chipset once again gives a comparable performance.



On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Here as well, Samsung Galaxy M30s is offering much better cameras as compared to the Oppo A31, while the selfie performance is surely better on the Galaxy M30s.



The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The Oppo A31 offers you just 4,230mAh battery, which stands nowhere close to the Galaxy M30s. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI and it also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Samsung Galaxy M30s is a good alternative to the Oppo A31. The smartphone offers you better specs at the price tag of Rs 14,999. The Galaxy M30s is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits brightness and 78960:1 contrast ratio. The Oppo A31 offers you HD+ display, while Samsung is giving you Full HD+ AMOLED screen. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU. Both the chipset once again gives a comparable performance.On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Here as well, Samsung Galaxy M30s is offering much better cameras as compared to the Oppo A31, while the selfie performance is surely better on the Galaxy M30s.The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The Oppo A31 offers you just 4,230mAh battery, which stands nowhere close to the Galaxy M30s. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI and it also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.



Realme 6 Realme 6 smartphone from Realme is a good offering at Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes loaded with a higher refresh rate along with gaming-centric chipset and more. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.



The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is a gaming-centric chipset. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with the company's own Realme UI running on top of it. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support.





The Alternative: Nokia 7.2 Nokia 7.2 is another option if you are looking for the Realme 6 alternative. The smartphone offers you a clean user interface along with timely updates, which is not present in Realme smartphones. However, apart from this, Realme 6 offers you much better features when it comes to hardware, camera and battery department. So, the Nokia 7.2 does not really stand a good chance against the Realme 6.



Nokia 7.2 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. The front camera sports a 20-megapixel Zeiss quad-pixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.



The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and it runs on the Android 9 and it falls under the Android One programme. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support. Realme 6 smartphone from Realme is a good offering at Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes loaded with a higher refresh rate along with gaming-centric chipset and more. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is a gaming-centric chipset. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with the company's own Realme UI running on top of it. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support.Nokia 7.2 is another option if you are looking for the Realme 6 alternative. The smartphone offers you a clean user interface along with timely updates, which is not present in Realme smartphones. However, apart from this, Realme 6 offers you much better features when it comes to hardware, camera and battery department. So, the Nokia 7.2 does not really stand a good chance against the Realme 6.Nokia 7.2 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. The front camera sports a 20-megapixel Zeiss quad-pixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and it runs on the Android 9 and it falls under the Android One programme. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support.





Vivo U20

Vivo is yet another Chinese brand that has Vivo U20 smartphone under Rs 15,000 segment. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage option. Vivo U20 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.



The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. On the camera front, the Vivo U20 is backed by a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it comes loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Alternative: Samsung Galaxy M11

The Samsung Galaxy M11 can be considered as an alternative to this smartphone. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage option and Rs 12,99 for 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model. Although the smartphone offers better battery backup and comparable camera performance when we put it against the Vivo U20. The phone also offers better user experience with its OneUI as compared to FunTouchOS found in Vivo U20. An added benefit here is that it ships with Android 10, while Vivo U20 is based on Android 9.0 Pie. However, Vivo has an upper hand when it comes to the display and processor.



Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded via microSD up to 512GB.



For optics, the Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.