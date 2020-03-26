Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

The Google Duo app is filled with features and to makes it easy for you to harness these features, here are some tips and tricks that you can use to make your video calling experience better.

In these times of home quarantining and social distancing, keeping away from your loved ones can be hard but, with the help of technology, you can now see your family and friends live and your smartphones without any physical interactions with the help of video calling. There are numerous video calling apps out there but one of the best is the Google Duo. It is available on android and IOS and is user friendly. The app is filled with features and to makes it easy for you to harness these features, here are some tips and tricks that you can use to make your video calling experience better.

Filters

If you want to spice up your conversation and make it more fun, you can add effects and filters on to your face by the hitting either the “effect” or “filters” icon on the selfie screen.

Knock-Knock

Google Duo has a feature called ‘Knock-Knock’ which shows the person whom you are video calling a live preview of your face before they pick up. Although this was intended to be a friendly preview, it can be rather uncomfortable or creepy. On the bright side, you can disable it and to do so, Tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner then tap on Settings Then, tap on Call settings and from here, you can toggle it off for a little pre-call privacy.

Low Light

If you want to video call but there isn’t enough light, Duo has a nifty feature called ‘low-light mode’ which adjusts the lighting so that the people you are calling can see you better. This is turned on by default to help in low-light situations, but you can turn it off in the Settings under Call settings. You can also manually turn it on by hitting the sun/eclipse icon on the left side of your screen.

Browser

With the success of the app, Google made the Duo available on the browser for PC support. You can simply go to duo.google.com and get calling!

Data Saving

If you are low on data with all that binge-watching and still want to make that call, Duo’s helpful data saver can be very useful. You can enable it by going to your settings then your call settings.